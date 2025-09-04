Jessica Pegula’s Billionaire Father’s Decision on $100M Yacht Raises Questions

The American No. 2 and fourth seed at the US Open is set to bring the fireworks on Friday! Jessica Pegula is sailing into her second semifinal at the tournament, facing defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. Everyone’s eager to see the 31-year-old fight for glory. And speaking of Sail, her father has made special plans to support her. But fans aren’t exactly thrilled.

On September 3, Joe Pompliano posted on X, “With Jess Pegula playing in the US Open semifinal tomorrow night, her dad, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, has anchored his $100 million yacht in Manhasset Bay on Long Island. That’s about a 30-minute drive to watch her play at Arthur Ashe.” And is it surprising?

If you didn’t know, Terry Pegula made his fortune in energy before building a sports empire. His crown jewel is the Buffalo Bills, bought in 2014 and turned into playoff regulars under Josh Allen. Today, the franchise is worth $6 billion, four times what the Jessica Pegula’s family paid.

Jessica has often spoken about the joy of playing at home, with Buffalo Bills fans in the stands pushing her on. “I mean, there are so many Bills fans when I come here. I think it’s so cool that I’ve been able to take football fans and bring them into the tennis world,” she has said.

Now, with her father rooting for her inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the hype is even bigger. She’s eyeing revenge for her loss to Sabalenka in last year’s US Open final. But when it comes to the yacht, fans aren’t too pleased.

Fans lament Jessica Pegula’s father’s call

With the yacht docked just 30 minutes from Arthur Ashe, one fan raised a playful question: “No way he’s driving though, right? Gotta put that helipad to use!” Given Terry Pegula’s status in the business world, it’s no secret he has plenty of ways to get around.

Her father, Terrence “Terry” Pegula, is a billionaire who first built his fortune in oil and gas. As WTATennis.com points out, he owns the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, with an estimated net worth of $8 billion. Sports may be his empire now, but his rise started long before the spotlight.

Terry studied petroleum and natural gas engineering at Penn State, graduating in 1973. He began at Getty Oil Co. and Felmont Oil Co. before striking out on his own. In 1983, he launched East Resources Inc.—a decision that turned into the foundation of his fortune and, eventually, a sports dynasty. Still, with a $100 million yacht showing up at the US Open, one fan couldn’t help but joke, “But he couldn’t afford his own football stadium. Got it.”

On the other hand, another fan focused on Jessica’s performance, writing: “Of course a billionaire’s daughter is in the US open final. 🙄” Yet, Jessica Pegula has been clear about carving her own path. She has made sure to stand firmly on her own feet.

In a 2023 interview with Forbes, the American shut down those who doubted her game just because of her family’s wealth. Pegula said, “People say that, but I think everyone who knows kind of knows it’s not gonna happen unless someone’s really a hard worker & driven. I don’t worry too much about it. I think most people get that. Maybe some people who just don’t want to like me for whatever reason maybe will always say that.”

And while her father’s business legacy may stand tall, Jessica’s rise has been built on pure tennis results. Reaching the US Open final last year cemented her place among the elite. Titles in Austin, Charleston, and Bad Homburg have backed up her Top 4 ranking, proving her status is no fluke.

She’s also bounced back after a rough stretch, suffering early exits at Wimbledon and in the American swing. Her run into the semifinals has fans energized. One user wrote, “Everyone loves an underdog story 👏 rooting for Jess !!”

Now, Jessica Pegula is fired up for a rematch with Aryna Sabalenka. The American crowd will be loud, and her father’s presence will add even more energy. As one fan summed it up: “I love these trivia from you! Jess Pegula deserves spotlight :)”

The stage is set. Can she turn this surge into another US Open final right here in New York? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and follow the US Open Live Blog for all the updates!