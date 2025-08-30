John McEnroe Slams Rule Behind Taylor Townsend’s Mistreatment at US Open: “Total BS”

Looks like the dust hasn’t settled from the US Open women’s singles second round clash between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko. Beyond the American star’s 7-5, 6-1 victory over the Latvian, Wednesday’s Court 11 clash wrapped up with a fiery war of words. Even afterward, tensions lingered as both players took their versions of the incident public. With the controversy continuing to split opinion across the tennis world, legend John McEnroe has now weighed in with his take.

The former American tennis star crashed at the latest episode of Nothing Major Show, alongside John Isner, Sam Querrey, and Steve Johnson. During the entire segment, the topic of the Townsend-Ostapenko fight gained traction, which resulted in quite an interesting discussion.

“Ostapenko is like out of control. No one likes her in the locker room, I don’t think. Townsend had handled it perfectly. Let her racket do the talking. She gave a great press conference at the end. At the end of the day, she won. She’s got the last laugh,” said Sam Querrey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Also expressing his frustration on the incident was then John McEnroe, who said, “I don’t believe that you should say you’re sorry when you hit a net cord in the first place. Who gives a damn about that? That’s total BS.”

(This is a developing story…)