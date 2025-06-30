Lewis Hamilton Picks Between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka on Who He Thinks Will Win Wimbledon

Wimbledon fever is in full swing, and so are the predictions for who’ll lift the trophy! This year, the WTA top 10 are putting on quite a show, each vying for their first Wimbledon title. Some started strong on grass, while others struggled. But ultimately, it’s all about how they perform at the iconic SW19 courts. Who will take the crown? Will top seed Aryna Sabalenka finally win after two semifinal runs, or will second seed Coco Gauff outshine her grass-court record to claim a second major this year? The hype is real — even F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has weighed in!

On June 30, as Wimbledon kicked off with thrilling first-round matches, Hamilton was asked who he thinks will win. The seven-time world champion didn’t hesitate: “I’ll be watching women’s and I hope Coco Gauff.” His pick surprised many, especially since it went against most of his Ferrari teammates choices.

Most of the Ferrari team are backing Italy’s own Jasmine Paolini — their support runs deep given the team’s Italian roots. But Hamilton’s loyalty to Gauff isn’t new. Earlier this month, after Gauff won her first French Open title against Sabalenka, she revealed a DM from Hamilton. Reposting her win to his IG story, he wrote, “Huge. Well done Coco Gauff.”

When asked who the most surprising congratulatory message she received was, Coco didn’t hide her surprise. She said, “Probably Lewis Hamilton.” It was a huge honor for the 21-year-old who was congratulated by many big names, including the former President of the USA, Barack Obama, and NBA star LeBron James! But speaking of Hamilton, she added, “He DM’d me. I saw that actually this morning. And he sent a nice message saying he was so proud of the way that I handled everything too. That was pretty cool.”

Coming back to Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the second round at Wimbledon with a solid 6-1, 7-5 victory over Carson Branstine on Monday. Sabalenka won 66 points in the match and showcased strong serving, hitting a 78% first-serve win rate and 65% on her second serves. She converted three of five break points, while Branstine struggled with 26 unforced errors and four double faults compared to Sabalenka’s 18 errors. Now, all eyes are on Coco as she prepares for her first-round match.

But with Hamilton rooting for her at Wimbledon, could Gauff overcome her previous grass-court struggles? She’s only reached the fourth round before and her grass stats aren’t the strongest among the top 10. But a nine-time Wimbledon champion believes she could win the title.

Martina Navratilova gives her thoughts on Coco Gauff winning Wimbledon

The legend shared her thoughts with the WTA website on June 25 about who’s poised to win this year’s title. Coco made her list, but she’s not the top pick. Martina said, “I think I’d put Coco as the second favorite. The great athletes always shine on grass. She’s the best athlete in the women’s game. That should pay off for her, and she’s flying high after winning the French Open. It’s just about managing her game, managing her body, her emotions. She’s found the happy medium, the equilibrium between being focused and fired up.”

That French Open win was huge for 21-year-old, who became the first American since Serena Williams in 2015 to claim the title. But grass hasn’t been her friend lately. She lost her first match at the Berlin Open to Wang Xinyu, and since 2018, her grass-court win rate hovers around 68-71%. A Wimbledon title still eludes her, but she’s known for surprising everyone.

Martina has believed in Gauff for a while. Back in 2023, she praised Coco’s improved drop shot, crediting Carlos Alcaraz’s influence. She boldly predicted, “I would be surprised if she doesn’t win another Major this year, and Wimbledon makes the most sense. I think it’s on grass because she’s better at the net than any of them and moves forward so well.” That confidence came after Coco’s breakthrough US Open win in 2023, where she beat Sabalenka in a thrilling final.

Now, Coco faces Dayana Yastremska in the first round. She leads their head-to-head 3-0, but all those wins came on clay. Can Coco Gauff overcome her grass struggles and make a deep Wimbledon run? With Lewis Hamilton cheering her on, the excitement is real. What do you think?