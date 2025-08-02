Marta Kostyuk Opens Up on Tense Handshake Moment With Daria Kasatkina at Canadian Open

The National Bank Open turned even more intense on Friday when Marta Kostyuk pulled off a stunning second-round win over Daria Kasatkina (3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)) in Montreal. In the crucial third-set tie-break, the Ukrainian slid and fell chasing a fierce shot from her New Zealander opponent, but scrambled back to deliver a gutsy return. Still, that incredible rally wasn’t even the moment that truly stole the show.

After the match, things took an unexpected turn. Despite many Ukrainian players choosing not to shake hands with Belarusian and Russian opponents on tour, Marta went ahead and shook Kasatkina’s hand. This left many wondering what had changed. But Kostyuk didn’t leave anyone guessing.

She later opened up about her actions, standing up for her fellow Ukrainians. “Some say that sport should stay out of politics. As an athlete, I believe in fairness and respect, but these principles have little value if they don’t extend beyond the field. Since the beginning of the war, I have chosen not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players,” she explained.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek

This unexpected stance sparked plenty of discussion, especially as Kasatkina, originally Russian-born, recently switched to represent Australia. She announced the change in April, after gaining permanent Australian citizenship and coming out as nonbinary.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Kasatkina said, “I mean, it’s great. I get so much support. The messages from Australian players and coaches. Yeah, it’s great. I feel so much love and support. Thank you so much. Really looking forward to starting to represent Australia on the big stage.” She also praised Australia’s open-minded people and lifestyle.

Yet, with Kasatkina’s roots firmly Russian and Kostyuk proudly Ukrainian, their handshake carries extra weight. Marta acknowledged Kasatkina’s bold move: “Daria Kasatkina spoke out clearly against the war and made the decision to renounce her Russian sporting citizenship. That takes courage, and I recognize that. I hope this is not the final step, but part of a deeper commitment.” And she showed that in their previous encounter!

Marta Kostyuk’s warm gesture towards Kasatkina

These two have now faced off eight times, with their head-to-head deadlocked at 4-4 after Kostyuk’s win today. Their last clash was at the 2025 Italian Open, a match that came during a pivotal moment for Kasatkina, who had recently switched her tennis allegiance from Russia to Australia.

After her 6-4, 6-2 victory, Marta Kostyuk extended her hand to Kasatkina at the net, praising her bold decision to renounce Russian sports citizenship and speak out against the war. “It’s always nice to shake hands with someone I respect,” Kostyuk said, highlighting Kasatkina’s courage and newfound “freedom” to express herself.

Kostyuk had also shared her respect before the match on Instagram, saying, “Daria Kasatkina has clearly spoken out against the war and made the decision to give up her Russian sports citizenship. This takes courage – and I acknowledge it. I hope this is not the final step but part of a deeper commitment. I stand with Ukraine. I stand for truth, for dignity, and for those who choose to speak and act – when staying quiet would be easier.”

Now, coming back to the tournament, Marta Kostyuk moves on to face American McCartney Kessler in the Round of 16. Will she advance to the quarterfinals? Share your thoughts in the comments below!