Martina Navratilova Asks WTA Star to Retire & ‘Have Babies’ in Controversial Take at US Open

While victory is always the goal, tennis has a cruel way of shifting fate. Katie Boulter just felt it in her US Open campaign on Monday. The Briton couldn’t get past Marta Kostyuk this time. Her season hasn’t been the easiest either. Most Slams this year ended for her in Round 2, but this is her first exit in Round 1. And Martina Navratilova had a surprising take on it.

Boulter’s US Open journey ended with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to No.27 seed Marta Kostyuk. It’s been a rough spell for the British No.2, and the Sky Sports pundits broke it down after the match. Former ATP pro Ryan Harrison offered advice with a simple message. “If you’re Katie Boulter, you’ve got to try and do everything you can to finish the season strong,” he said, stressing that more matches could help her find her rhythm again.

But Martina Navratilova didn’t agree. In classic style, she lightened the discussion with humor. The 18-time Grand Slam champion laughed and said, “Or maybe just get married, have babies, and be done with it. No more stress.” The joke sparked plenty of smiles. After all, Boulter and Alex de Minaur got engaged in the off-season and have been happily talking about their wedding plans ever since. Navratilova clearly couldn’t resist a playful jab at the couple.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 2, 2024 Britain’s Katie Boulter in action during her first round match against Germany’s Tatjana Maria REUTERS/Paul Childs

Harrison wasn’t letting it slide. He countered with another reality check. “You said no more stress. That’s no more tennis stress, right? Because you have a little baby running around, it’s a different sort of stress,” he fired back. For Boulter, though, the spotlight remains on the court. She’s struggled with multiple early exits this year and still looks for the consistency she needs to turn a corner.

Cleveland gave her some hope. Just last week, she snapped a four-match losing streak, showing a glimpse of fight. But the first-round exit at Flushing Meadows is a setback. Can she regroup and come back sharper? Or will this rough run linger? Only time will tell. For now, you can catch all the updates and drama from New York on our US Open Live Blog!