Martina Navratilova Bashes $25,000 Lexus Owner After Long Island Cruelty Goes Viral

Martina Navratilova is equally famous for her deep love for animals, especially dogs. She has been a vocal animal rights advocate since 1995. Navratilova passionately supports PETA. She campaigns against cruel practices like live animal exports and inhumane university experiments. Her personal connection shines through. She once shared, “I’ll do some running with the dogs, ride a bike; if I go to gym it’s usually for cardio.” This simple quote shows how central dogs are to her daily routine. Navratilova consistently uses her platform to champion animal welfare. She won’t stop anytime soon!

On June 25, an X user shared a heartbreaking video. The clip showed a sog being abandoned by his owner in public. The dog waited outside a black Lexus in the middle of traffic. He stood on his hind legs, trying to get his owner’s attention. The car ignored him and drove away. The user later updated the dog’s situation. They wrote, “Thankfully, Chico was rescued and found a forever home. You can drive a Lexus, but if you lack compassion, that’s no real status.❤️ for Chico. #AdoptDontShop.”

Martina Navratilova did not let this pass. She wrote, “Find this a******, please!!!!” Her frustration mirrored viewers’ feelings. She found solace in the dog’s happy ending. She added in another tweet, “Well, Chico is better off obviously, in his new home!!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” It really must sting to see someone abandon a furry pal. Navratilova knows the pain well—she once nearly lost her own.

Back in 1986, her Shiba, Yonni, disappeared from her pack of four. She plastered the neighborhood with flyers, offering a generous reward for his return. The frantic tennis champ eventually reunited with her wandering pup.

Navratilova has never hidden her love for animals. Her wife, Lemigova, shares the same passion. The couple’s dog, Lulu, is already a beloved family member. They are not stopping there. Not long ago, Lemigova posted a sweet farm-life moment. She was seen petting a baby goat with pure affection. She captioned the video, “Unconditional love🌈♥️.”

Martina Navratilova’s dedication to animal welfare is both long-standing and personal. Her advocacy with PETA dates back to 1995. That marks decades of commitment. She speaks out against cruel animal experiments and live animal exports. She also makes tangible contributions! In 1998, she donated her winnings from “Celebrity Jeopardy” to PETA. That showed her financial backing for their causes. She contributed $1,000 to fund an anti-fur ad in Women’s Wear Daily.

Her personal philosophy on animal rights shapes her lifestyle. She once stated, “I haven’t bought any leather articles for a very long time. My ideal is to be able to avoid all animal products, in food as well as clothing.” She’s quite dedicated. So imagine how heartbroken she must have been to see a dog being abandoned. Especially, when her own receives such royal treatment!

Martina Navratilova shares just how pampered her pup is

After her 2022 Wimbledon commentary, Navratilova and Lemigova craved a break. They packed up and headed to France for a getaway. Their dog, Lulu, tagged along—and honestly, she looked like she was having the best vacation of all.

Social media buzzed as vacation photos spread. Navratilova posted a picture of herself holding Lulu at the beach, captioning it, “I think Lulu enjoyed our dinner:).” Fans adored it. One user pointed out how content Lulu seemed. Navratilova replied with, “Of course she is:), gets carried when she doesn’t want to walk, goes everywhere, gets plenty of food and sleep. I mean!!!!” She even snapped a shot of the beach view—couldn’t resist sharing the scene.

Earlier this year at Indian Wells Open, Navratilova was spotted with British ATP No. 1 Jack Draper. What a feel-good story! With Navratilova constantly speaking up for those who can’t, you just know she’s got more up her sleeve. She shared a heartwarming Instagram snap with Draper, the semifinalist, who bonded with her Miniature Dachshund, Lulu. The image showed Draper holding Lulu, prompting Navratilova to caption it: “Lulu has a new fan !!”

Now, with Martina Navratilova speaking up for those who can’t, you just know she’s got more up her sleeve. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!