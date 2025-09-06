Martina Navratilova Mourns Katharine, Duchess of Kent Who Reunited Her With Mother

Tennis is a prestigious sport. Played for decades, its crown jewel has always been Wimbledon—the oldest Slam, born in 1877. It has watched the world change across centuries. But what makes it truly magical are the connections forged along the way. Martina Navratilova surely has plenty of stories to tell. This one, though, feels bittersweet. The Duchess of Kent has passed away.

The Duchess of Kent, Katharine, died peacefully at 92 on September 4, surrounded by family at Kensington Palace. Buckingham Palace spoke of “deep sorrow,” lowering flags to half-mast in tribute. The Prince and Princess of Wales called her a “much missed member of the family” who “worked tirelessly to help others” and carried a deep love for music.

When the news broke, Martina Navratilova looked back. She shared a throwback from 1978—meeting the Duchess after her first Wimbledon win over Chris Evert. Alongside the photo came words from the heart: “I am so sad for the passing of her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Kent though I had the privilege of calling Katharine. What she did for me personally was an amazing thing but more amazing was how many millions of people around the globe she affected in a positive way. RIP and thank you so very much for all the good you have done.”

Katharine’s legacy runs far beyond decades of royal duties. She shone through her charities and her unique bond with Wimbledon. She didn’t just hand out trophies—she embraced players in their most vulnerable moments. Born into Yorkshire aristocracy, she married Prince Edward in 1961 and raised three children. Loved for her compassion, she stepped back from royal life in 2002 but remained cherished for her devotion to people and her passion for music.

Navratilova revealed their bond went deeper than Wimbledon ceremonies. In 1979, Czechoslovakia’s political turmoil weighed heavily on her. She feared she might never see her mother again while competing overseas. That’s when the Duchess stepped in. With quiet determination, she arranged a visa. Navratilova’s mother traveled to London, sat courtside, and watched her daughter play at Wimbledon. A gesture Martina never forgot.

The Duchess wasn’t just the woman who presented trophies in 1978. She was also the one who stood by players when it mattered most. Martina called it “an amazing thing” and a kindness she would always treasure.

Their bond stitched together public tradition and private friendship. For Navratilova, it shaped a journey fans never fully saw. Even long after retirement, Martina spoke warmly of her. Proof that some moments at Wimbledon stretch far beyond the court—and last a lifetime.

Martina Navratilova speaks of the impact of the Duchess of Kent

Navratilova’s career reads like pure legend. She didn’t just win—she transformed the sport. With 18 Grand Slam singles titles and a record 31 doubles majors, she dominated every surface with her fearless serve-and-volley. Her fitness set new standards, her spirit unshakable. For 332 weeks, she reigned as World No. 1. Yet beyond the trophies, she stood tall as a pioneer, breaking barriers with honesty and courage.

But the path was never easy. When she lifted her first Wimbledon title, Martina didn’t even have a country. “When I won my first Wimbledon I was stateless. I didn’t even know if [my family] were able to watch as Czech TV didn’t show it. They’d show Wimbledon until I started winning and then they wouldn’t show it. That’s how people knew I was in the finals – they didn’t show it,” she told the Daily Mail. Victory came with silence back home.

Martina recalled on Desert Island Discs in 2012: “My mum came in ’79. The Duchess of Kent actually intervened because she read the story how in ’78 when I won I couldn’t be with my family. So she apparently implored the Czech government to let my parents out, and they made a concession and they let my mother out for Wimbledon.” A royal act of kindness changed everything.

By 1980, the reunion she longed for finally arrived. Her mother, stepfather, and teenage sister stepped off a plane in the US after five years apart, clutching one-year visas. “I guess it was just like any scene where people meet their long-lost relatives at the airport. Lots of hugs and kisses and crying. But it was very special for me, of course,” she told The Washington Post.

Today, she holds both Czech and American passports, regaining her Czech citizenship in 2008. But she’s never forgotten the Duchess who made family possible again.