‘Met the Queen’- Coco Gauff Shares Surreal Moment as She Meets $780M Worth Pop Star

Coco Gauff is unleashing her inner fangirl! The World No. 2, known for her quirky tastes off court, is well-known for her love of Marvel and different music genres. But one passion that truly stands out is her admiration for pop sensation Beyoncé. She even once admitted that she and her friend have a group chat dedicated to the musical legend—and she does nothing to hide it! In May, she expressed her desire to catch Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. Now, she’s living that dream and isn’t keeping any of it a secret!

On Monday, Gauff’s Instagram stories gave fans a backstage pass to Beyoncé’s concert magic—starting with a clip captioned “queen” as Beyoncé owned the stage with “Bodyguard” to a roaring crowd. Then came the surprise cameo: Jay-Z, simply marked “HOV” by Coco, vibing to a track he co-produced. The highlight? Coco herself, rocking full Cowboy Carter style with a fierce cowboy hat and an American flag behind her as “Tyrant” played—pure iconic energy.

Shortly after, Coco shared an extra special detail from her night! “Beyonce waved at me during her show last night & I met the queen, Ms. Tina Knowles! I cannot believe my life, I am so grateful for it. Thank you to the both of them for a moment I will never forget!” she wrote. How exciting, right! But the magic doesn’t end there!

Following the show, Tina Knowles herself shared the moment on her Instagram, posing alongside the 2023 US Open champion. Her caption read: “Such a big Fan of @cocogauff I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful, talented and very kind Young superstar last night at the Cowboy Carter Concert. I sorta gushed about how proud my family always is of her❤️❤️❤️.” And Coco Gauff’s excitement was absolutely palpable!

She couldn’t resist replying under the post: “it was amazing meet you! thank you for your kind words, you and your family are a huge inspiration to mine ❤️” Talk about a heartwarming exchange! It was in the stars for Coco!

She planned to attend this event since May, telling Tennis Channel that, specifically around the time of Wimbledon, she would look into the dates. And while she might have anticipated having a more packed schedule, her first-round loss at the tournament may have opened up the space to let her attend the show!

Coco Gauff has been a longtime fan of Beyoncé, and her story with the pop icon goes way back. In 2019, at just 15, she shared how her parents went to a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert in Miami without her—and she was “so mad.” But her dream finally came true in 2023 when she got to attend Beyoncé’s concert herself. She had the best time, soaking in every moment, and wasn’t alone—her close friend and fellow tennis star Frances Tiafoe joined her. The two danced and grooved to Beyoncé’s hits, sharing the fun on their Instagram stories.

Coco’s concert style was on point, too, with chic all-black outfits that clearly took some inspiration from Beyoncé’s iconic fashion. Fans loved it, and the vibe was pure star power. But also, while Coco’s excited about getting a wave from her idol. Beyoncé’s mother has shown Coco some love before!

Coco Gauff gets recognition from Beyonce’s mother

Back in 2019, Coco burst onto the Wimbledon scene in unforgettable fashion by knocking out Venus Williams in the first round. At just 15, she was blown away by the reaction, especially when Beyoncé’s mom showed her some love. “The most unexpected message I received—well, it wasn’t really a message—Miss Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom, posted [about] me on Instagram,” Coco told reporters. “I was, like, screaming.”

Her Wimbledon run was nothing short of historic. Coco became the youngest player ever to qualify for the main draw by winning three matches in qualifying. She then toppled five-time champion Venus Williams and followed it up with a win over Magdalena Rybarikova. In a nail-biter, she saved two match points to beat Polona Hercog and secure her spot in the last 16.

A young Coco Gauff confessed, “I don’t know, I hope Beyoncé saw that. I hope she told her daughter about me because I would love to go to a concert.” And guess what? She’s already been to two! Talk about turning a dream into reality.

Now 21, a new fairy-tale moment fuels Gauff’s fire. Perhaps it’s the kind of boost that could keep her charged for the rest of the season. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!