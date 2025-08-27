Naomi Osaka Admits Mid-match Blunder in Honest US Open Reflection

It was a good day at the office for Naomi Osaka. The Japanese superstar marked her return to the tennis court in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night, cruising to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Belgium’s Greet Minnen. Wrapping up her debut win in just an hour and 24 minutes, the 23rd seed reaffirmed why she was considered the favorite—especially after her recent Canadian Open final heroics. Still, the match wasn’t all smooth sailing for the 27-year-old, as a few mid-match blunders crept in—something Osaka herself didn’t hesitate to acknowledge.

After a tough split with her coach, Serena Williams’ former mentor Patrick Mouratoglou, just 10 months into their partnership, the Japanese tennis star turned to Tomasz Wiktorowski, who led her to a final in their very first outing together, albeit ending in defeat. Now, it seems both Osaka and Wiktorowski are eager to continue their work at the ongoing US Open. While her victory over Greet Minnen reinforces that belief, one thing is clear: she still has areas to improve, given her struggles in the second set.

Then again, an honest post-game confession made things clear. “I don’t really know, I think for me I felt really nervous. I think that made me a little negative sometimes, so I just tried to, I guess, be as positive as I could when I realised I was getting down on myself,” she said, clearly admitting how a certain imbalance in momentum ended up making her feel underconfident about herself.

(This is a developing story…)