Naomi Osaka Clinches First Victory With Iga Swiatek’s Former Coach

Naomi Osaka makes her presence known with a bold victory! Heading into the Canadian Open in Montreal, the Japanese player is coming off a devastating R3 loss at Wimbledon and an early exit at Washington against fellow Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu. Many wondered how Osaka would do it. Moreover, she was coming into the National Bank Open having split ways with Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who has spent the last 10 months helping the four-time Grand Slam champ get back on her feet. But now? She’s proving to be a fighter with a new guide on her side!

On Wednesday, Naomi stepped onto the court with new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski in her box for the first time. She found herself down 5-2 in the second-set tiebreak but refused to roll over, fighting back fiercely. She now holds a 3-2 lead over Samsonova in their head-to-head, having swept all three hard-court clashes, including wins at Indian Wells 2024 and Miami 2025. Samsonova’s only victories came on clay, capturing Madrid 2024 and Berlin 2025.

According to The Tennis Letter on X, “Osaka d. Samsonova 4-6 7-6(6) 6-3 in Montreal. Incredible. 3 match points saved. Liudmila served for the match. Naomi became a totally different player & turned this match on its head. Never doubt a 4-time Grand Slam Champion. 🇯🇵❤️” Could this partnership be working wonders?

Just earlier this week, on Sunday, Naomi dropped the shocking news that she was parting ways with Mouratoglou. Writing on her Instagram story, “Merci Patrick ❤️ It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I’ve ever met and I’m sure I’ll see you around. 🙏🏾”

Though their run together brought some tough losses on the big stages, there was a bright side. After an early Madrid exit, Naomi Osaka shook things up—she jumped into the WTA 125K in Saint-Malo, dropping down a notch for a fresh start. The risk paid off big-time: she scored her first title since making her comeback as a mom in 2023.

There was still doubt about whether Wiktorowski would join her entourage for the last two days. However, the coach was spotted in her box at the match today! At match point, he rose from his seat, cheering on his new pupil! Naomi has had a string of coaches! Before Patrick, she worked with Wim Fissette, who now coaches Swiatek, and her father, Leonard François, even stepped in during transitions.

Now, with this win, Naomi Osaka snapped a four-match losing streak in deciding sets. She notched her first three-set win since defeating Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of Rome. Her record in three-setters this season is now 10-6.

In just her second appearance in Montreal, the former World No. 1 advanced to the third round for the first time! With a new Polish coach by her side, could this be the start of a promising partnership? Only time will tell! But Wiktorowski has already seen Osaka’s prowess!

Naomi Osaka once inspired Coach Wiktorowski

Last year’s French Open second round saw Osaka push Iga Swiatek to the absolute limit, reminding everyone just how dangerous Naomi can be. Swiatek might have snagged the win, but it was a wake-up call for the entire team. “I’m not sure if [the Osaka match] helped, but it gave some perspective that it was not going to be easy. She passed through the match, defended the match point, and she made it,” Wiktorowski reflected in May 2024. That clash might have altered the whole tournament vibe!

For Wiktorowski, the battle was more than a tough win—it sparked some strategic soul-searching. “It gave some confidence and some perspective to us that we need to do something a bit more because that was the second round and that was a super tight and tough match. Maybe it helped, maybe not. I’m just happy that we’re here today. That was a big match, that’s for sure.” The famed coach eventually parted ways with Swiatek in October 2024, but not before leaving his mark on her team.

His coaching credits include guiding Swiatek to four Grand Slam titles in just three years, earning him the 2023 WTA Coach of the Year award. Before his Swiatek era, he spent seven years steering Agnieszka Radwanska to WTA Finals glory and a Wimbledon final.

In total, he’s racked up 35 WTA titles; pedigree doesn’t get much stronger! And Osaka isn’t Wiktorowski’s first non-Polish prodigy. He worked with Olga Danilovic between 2019 and 2020, proving his versatility.

Now, as Naomi Osaka charges into her next round at Montreal, she waits to face either Jelena Ostapenko or Renata Zarazua. With momentum building—could this be Naomi’s time for a deep run? Let’s hear your takes in the comments!