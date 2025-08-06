Naomi Osaka Makes Bold Fashion Statement Ahead of US Open

Tennis is often fierce, but players bring flair to the courts with unforgettable style. Andre Agassi shattered norms in 1988, wearing denim jean shorts—known as “jorts”—which caused a sensation at the US Open, moving tennis away from its conservative, all-white roots. Years later, Maria Sharapova captivated fans at the 2006 US Open in her “little black dress,” designed with Nike and inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’ Today, Naomi Osaka continues the legacy.

We know the Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion well for her iconic looks! Osaka’s style is always a moment. She’s known for her creative and bold approach. She rocked an orange-and-black pleated dress (partnered with Sacai) at the 2019 US Open. At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she wore a striking red-and-white kit with matching braids. And at Roland Garros 2024? A chic, asymmetrical black dress with a white underskirt.

This year at the French Open, she turned heads in a floral pink kit. The design represented the cherry blossoms of Japan. Her attire was lush pink, complete with cherry blossom ribbons in her hair. What could she bring to the US Open? Well, according to Naomi Osaka, “If anyone tunes in, my outfit is super fire,” she said via the US Open X profile!

Not just that, earlier on Threads, she dropped a hint about her U.S. Open outfit, teasing fans that something special was coming their way. “Everyone keeps asking me about my outfit this year for @usopen and that’s how I know we’re approaching that time,” she wrote. Then, adding a dash of playful mystery on her Instagram Stories, she teased: “Spoiler alert: My outfit goes crazy,” the tennis star revealed.

Last year at the US Open, Naomi Osaka made a spectacular fashion statement on her return to New York. She hit the court in a custom Nike kit designed by Yoon Ahn of Ambush. The look? A vibrant lime green dress, ruffled and topped with a bold white bow on the back. She made an entrance in a dramatic white warm-up jacket, oversized neon green bow, and matching ruffled skirt.

So, fans can expect another incredible kit in New York. But what about her form? Well, so far on the hard courts of the Canadian Open, it’s looking pretty great!

Naomi Osaka finally makes strides at Montreal

Osaka has stormed into the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event at the 2025 Canadian Open! She’s set to face 16th seed Clara Tauson in Montreal in the second semifinal. These two have a chance to redo theri clash from earlier this year. They met in the 2025 Auckland final which ended prematurely when Naomi retired due to an abdominal injury. And it was the beginning and end of an impressive run for the four time slam champion!

Naomi Osaka started 2025 strong with an impressive run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She scored key wins against Hailey Baptiste and Alycia Parks to reach the final versus Tauson. Osaka looked on course to claim the title, taking the first set 6-4. But fate had other plans—she was forced to retire before the second set because of an abdominal injury. That same injury came back less than two weeks later during the Australian Open, forcing her out of the WTA Tour for over seven weeks to recover.

Since then, Osaka’s comeback has been nothing short of electric. She brought in new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, and it’s clearly paying off. This Canadian Open has been a rollercoaster—she’s won four out of five matches in straight sets. The highlight? A nail-biter against Liudmila Samsonova where Osaka saved three match points. She also crushed Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-0 in just 49 minutes—one of the shortest matches of the season!

Fresh off a straight-set win over Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, Osaka now faces Tauson again. Will she overcome the Dane and punch her ticket to the final? Drop your thoughts below!