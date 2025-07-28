Naomi Osaka Reportedly Eyes Iga Swiatek’s Ex-Coach After Split With Serena’s Former Mentor

When Naomi Osaka hired Patrick Mouratoglou last September, she wasn’t sure they’d click. The “straight-laced” Frenchman seemed an unusual fit. “In the very beginning I was a little wary of him just because his persona is very… I didn’t know if I would get along with him,” she confessed at the Australian Open. But with time, Osaka discovered his lighter side and learned not to judge a book by its cover. Now, ten months down the line, their partnership has ended. The former world No.1 is once again searching for a new coach and a shot at another Grand Slam.

On Sunday, Osaka broke the news with a jolt. She took to her IG Story and wrote, “Merci Patrick ❤️ It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I’ve ever met and I’m sure I’ll see you around 🙏🏾” Despite a tough season—many losses, and only a single trophy at the 125K WTA Challenger in Saint Malo—there was still hope and promise on the horizon.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. The bigger question now: who will join the four-time slam champ as she eyes the National Bank Open? In a twist, Polish news portal Polski Tenis reports Iga Swiatek’s former coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski, has accepted an offer to coach Naomi Osaka. The move isn’t official yet, as neither Osaka nor Wiktorowski has confirmed or denied it. But would it be a bold partnership?

Since October 2024, when he split ways with the Polish No.1, Wiktorowski has stepped away from the pro tour. He told WP SportoweFakty, “Ending our relationship with Iga Świątek was simply necessary. We never made sudden, or, above all, ill-considered, decisions.” Both coach and player, it seems, know the value of thoughtful change.

But Wiktorowski’s reputation speaks volumes. From late 2021 to October 2024, he guided Iga to four out of her five Grand Slam titles, three consecutive French Opens, a US Open, 19 WTA titles, and an Olympic bronze. A relentless strategist, he propelled Swiatek to a stunning 37-match win streak and over 120 weeks as world No.1. Under his eye, Swiatek stamped herself as one of the game’s modern icons.

Osaka, meanwhile, is no stranger to shifting coaching gears. Her star rose under Sascha Bajin, soared with the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open, then split. Jermaine Jenkins and Wim Fissette followed—Fissette now coaches Swiatek and previously helped Osaka claim the 2021 Australian Open. Her father, Leonard François, also stepped in during transitions. Post-maternity leave, Osaka briefly reunited with Fissette in 2024 before turning to Mouratoglou.

Now ranked world No.49 with a 21-11 record in 2025 and struggling to break the third round at majors since her 2021 Aussie triumph, Osaka faces a new test. Should the reports prove true, will Wiktorowski succeed? Only time will tell. The player has been clear about what she expects from the person guiding her to glory, though.

Naomi Osaka on her expectations from a coach

Back in 2019, drama swirled at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Naomi, newly crowned as the world No.1 after her second straight Slam in New York and Melbourne, had just announced her split from Sascha Bajin. She made it clear: “It’s not about money,” she insisted. “I refused to put success over [my] happiness.”

When pressed in Dubai about what she truly wants in a coach, Naomi Osaka didn’t hesitate. “For me, just to have a positive mindset. I don’t want someone that’s in the box saying negative stuff. That would be the worst,” she said. “Yeah, someone that’s kind of direct, not afraid to say things to my face. I’d rather someone say it directly to me than go around my back. That’s one of the biggest things.”

Perhaps that openness is what eventually drew her to Patrick Mouratoglou last year Reflecting on that partnership, Osaka noted, “I’m at a stage in life that I don’t want to have regrets. I’d rather pull the trigger on something and I don’t want to say ‘fail’, but I feel like I really need to learn as much as possible in this stage of my career. I try not to get into relationships with people for the short term. I try to think of it as a long-term commitment.” Though their coaching run didn’t end with trophies, there’s no bitterness—only respect.

Mouratoglou sent her off with a warm wish for “nothing but the best.” Now, Naomi Osaka stands ready to face Canada’s Ariana Arseneault at the National Bank Open—this time without a steady hand in her box. Does she need a guiding voice to shine, or will she summon the champion within? Share your thoughts in the comments!