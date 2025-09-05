Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova: Who Has The Higher Net Worth in 2025?

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova are two of the most deadly tennis stars in the industry right now. Amanda Anisimova is the American WTA star while Osaka is a four time Grand Slam winner.

Osaka is the first Asian player and first Japanese player to be ranked World No. 1, and serving as the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title. Anisimova’s other top achievements in the majors include reaching the semifinals at both the French Open and the US Open to date. The duo is going to clash at the US OPEN Semi Finals. Who will win this fight to get the prize money? Who has more of a net worth value? Let’s dive in to see!

Naomi Osaka – Net Worth & Career Earnings in 2025

Naomi Osaka has achieved remarkable feats in tennis, including winning four Grand Slam Singles Titles. Her estimated 2025 net worth is $45 million and her total career earnings stand at $22 million USD as far as prize money is concerned.

She has endorsements and sponsorship as well apart from her tennis career earnings. For example, she took maternity leave in 2023, but the Japanese star still earned $12 million solely from her endorsement contracts. In contrast, her prize money from tennis competitions that year amounted to just $1 million. Even more remarkable is the fact that from 2020 to 2021, she managed to rake in $55 million through non-tennis engagements, all thanks to her endorsement ventures.

She has personal ventures like KINLÒ skincare and her Evolve talent agency make it evident. She also had a dream collaboration with basketball legend LeBron James. She also has endorsements with Nike, Yonex, Nissan, Nissin Foods, Tag Heuer, MasterCard and BodyArmor. Some of our biggest endorsements is with Louis Vuitton and Panasonic.

Amanda Anisimova – Net Worth & Career Earnings in 2025

Anisimova has started to establish herself in the tennis world at 23 by achieving an ATP title. The 9 ranking star has won 3 titles as of now with Prize Money of $3,576,197.Her estimated 2025 net worth is at $3 million and total career earnings stands at $10 million approximately.

She has endorsements from Nike, Wilson, Gatorade, and Therabody, but the specific terms of her existing contracts remain undisclosed.

Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova’s Net Worth comparison

Now let’s compare the net worth of Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Anisimova to see where the tennis stars stand against each other:

Player Estimated net worth Career prize money Top endorsements Naomi Osaka $45 million $23.26 million+ Nike, Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, TAG Heuer Amanda Anisimova $3 million $10 million+ Gatorade, Wilson,Nike,Tiffany & Co

Naomi Osaka vs. Amanda Anisimova Brand Deals: Who has the bigger endorsements?

Clearly Naomi Osaka has bigger and better endorsements than her opponent. She has not only collaborated with LeBron James, but also has endorsements with Louis Vuitton and Nike.

On the other hand, Anisimova has endorsements with big companies like Nike, Vita Coco, as well as Tiffany and Co. Her partnership with The jewelry brand showcases the Tiffany HardWear Collection, as seen ahead of the US Open in August 2025. Both Louis Vuitton and Tiffany and Co. Are pretty huge companies so even if Osaka is a veteran her opponent is also not far behind when it comes to endorsements.

Conclusion: Who is richer, Naomi Osaka or Amanda Anisimova?

If we see the net worth, then definitely the Japanese star is richer than Anisimova since she has $45 million net worth. But we should also keep in mind that she is far more experienced in this field than the 23-year-old.

Do you think Amanda will be able to catch up pretty fast? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.