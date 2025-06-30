Prayers Pouring In for Women’s Tennis Star Ons Jabeur After Painful Wimbledon Retirement

The Wimbledon season has officially kicked off! Players are battling for a spot among the elites at the third Grand Slam of the year. On the WTA side, Barbora Krejčíková stands tall as the defending champion after last year’s win over Jasmine Paolini. Other finalists are gearing up to make their mark, including Ons Jabeur. But sadly, Jabeur’s run was cut short, leaving fans heartbroken to see the two-time finalist bow out early.

On Monday, June 30, Jabeur began her opening match against Viktoriya Tomova. But just 26 minutes in, she had to step off for a medical timeout! Medics led her off the court after a tough stretch where she saved nine game points at 2-2 but then lost a marathon 10-minute game to trail 3-2. After a 14-minute break, Jabeur bravely returned to fight on in front of a packed Court 14, one of the smaller venues at SW19. However, early into the second set, she called it quits. Uh oh!

An X user reported the heartbreaking moment, tweeting, “Sadly, Ons Jabeur retires from the match…Viktoriya Tomova advances at 7-6(5), 2-0.” The cause of Jabeur’s breakdown remains unclear, but the brutal humidity at the All England Club might be to blame. Temperatures soared to a record 34C on Monday, the hottest opening day ever. A fan later added, “It’s heart-wrenching seeing Ons Jabeur go through this over and over again. Her body just isn’t holding up…” And they’re not alone in their pain.

Fans flooded social media, expressing their sadness over the former World No. 2’s struggles. After reaching three Grand Slam finals—Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023, and the 2022 US Open—it’s tough to see her exit in the first round like this. One fan summed it up perfectly: “Sad to see Ons Jabeur going out in the manner that she did #Wimbledon.”

Back in 2022, Jabeur made history as the first Arab and African woman in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam final. Her aggressive yet artful style captivated fans worldwide. Though she fell short in both Wimbledon finals—losing to Elena Rybakina in 2022 (3-6, 6-2, 6-2) and Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 (6-4, 6-4)—her consistent deep runs and ability to topple top players cemented her as a true contender at SW19.

Ons Jabeur had hoped to shake off a rocky 2025 season. She reached the quarterfinals in most tournaments but struggled in her last two Grand Slams at the Australian Open and French Open, exiting in the third round and first round, respectively. Fans are still reeling from her early departure from this prestigious event, hoping she bounces back stronger next time.