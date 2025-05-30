‘Quit Their Jobs’- Aryna Sabalenka Hilariously Claps Back at Ex-Coaches in an Brutal French Open Revelation

Aryna Sabalenka’s rise in tennis is a captivating story of power meeting perseverance. She started late in juniors, but her aggressive game quickly made waves on the pro circuit. This journey led her to become World No. 1 in both singles and doubles. Along the way, she won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024, plus the 2024 US Open, cementing her dominance. As she famously says, “Every time I step onto the court, my goal is to win.” Now, during her French Open run, Sabalenka has a message for those who doubted her.

On Friday, the Belarusian beat Serbia’s Olga Danilovic to reach the French Open’s fourth round. The 27-year-old wrapped up a 6-2, 6-3 win on Court Philippe Chatrier in just 79 minutes. That’s why she’s the No. 1 seed, right? Still, many doubted her along the way!

In her post-match press conference, she addressed her harsh past coaches. She revealed how tough they were: “It’s not about, like, push me too hard. I’ve always been quite motivated. They didn’t have to push me. But I’ve heard a lot of them saying that I’m not smart enough, that I’m stupid, and that I’ll never make it. And that I don’t have anything to make it to the top.” Sabalenka had a message for them: “I guess I want to send a quick message to them to quit their jobs.”

Aryna has been a powerhouse on the women’s tour for a while now. With three Grand Slams to her name, she’s earned nearly $35 million in prize money. These milestones came with Anton Dubrov as her main coach. Her fitness trainer, Jason Stacy, also plays a big role in her team’s success.

The pivotal year was 2017. Aryna Sabalenka led Belarus to the Fed Cup final and reached her first WTA final in Tianjin. That pushed her into the Top 100. Her powerful serve and groundstrokes kept evolving, earning her multiple WTA titles from 2018 onward. She was also named ‘Newcomer of the Year’ in 2018, after she won her first WTA singles title at the Connecticut Open before lifting the WTA Premier 5 title at the Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open.

Before her current partnership with Anton Dubrov, who started as her hitting partner, Sabalenka worked with several notable coaches. Dmitry Tursunov helped her breakthrough from mid-2018, guiding her to first WTA titles and a Grand Slam doubles trophy. Then came Didi Kindlmann in late 2020 and early 2021, during which she kept winning and climbing the ranks. In August 2022, biomechanics expert Gavin Macmillan joined to help fix her serve.

Sabalenka didn’t name her harsh coaches but hopes they aren’t coaching others now. She added, “Honestly, I think they know nothing and they better quit just to save other players.” For now, the Belarusian is in great hands!

She’s close with her team, often joking around during tournaments. Fans love watching them film TikTok dances and share witty social media messages. All this, while she holds onto her No. 1 WTA ranking! Still, there’s one key trait she demands from her coach.

Aryna Sabalenka shares her expectations in a coach

Everyone knows that Dubrov has been a key figure in her journey since 2020. Before becoming her coach, he spent years as her hitting partner. Once he stepped up, Sabalenka’s game soared—she won four WTA titles in his first year. By the end of 2021, she climbed to World No. 2 and credited Dubrov for boosting her confidence.

Ahead of the Australian Open in January, Sabalenka shared what she looks for in a coach. “The first thing I look for in a coach is that they understand that when I get crazy on the court, it’s nothing personal,” she revealed. “I need to express my emotions, so I need someone calm who can handle those emotions. If I had a coach like me, it would be all fights,” she joked, showing off her fun side.

Their bond was tested in 2022 when Dubrov offered to resign after Aryna refused to change her service motion. But she stood her ground and reassured him, saying, “We’ll come back stronger.” Together, they brought in a biomechanics expert to fix her serve—and it worked. Their teamwork and trust clearly run deep.

Dubrov’s respect for Aryna Sabalenka is just as strong. He remembers watching her as a teenager and thinking, “Oh my god. It’s a winner or it’s an unforced error straight away, right? But the passion was unbelievable.”

Now, as she heads into the French Open’s fourth round against Amanda Anisimova, fans are buzzing—can she pull off another upset and go all the way? With her team behind her, anything’s possible! What do you think?