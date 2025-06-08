‘Room Was Spinning’ – Coco Gauff Lets Loose as French Open Celebrations Spiral Into Chaos

Coco Gauff just made history at Roland Garros. On Saturday, the 21-year-old stunned world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping three-set comeback. She captured the French Open title with a 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 victory. Gauff outplayed Sabalenka again on a Grand Slam stage, repeating her 2023 US Open feat. “It really came down to the last few points, but overall I’m just really happy with the fight that I managed today,” Gauff said in her press conference. This marks a massive win for the young American. She’s surely celebrating now!

Gauff is famous for her low-key post-match routines. She often unwinds with family or catches a movie after big wins. This time, though, she took to Instagram to answer the question herself. In a lively video on her story, Gauff danced and sang along to Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost.’ She wrote, “for everyone asking how I celebrated…the room was spinning, frank was playing, vibes were great.” The video captured pure joy.

This victory means everything to the young star. Three years after her 2022 Roland Garros runner-up finish, Coco now owns the French Open crown. She also won the 2023 US Open—beating Aryna Sabalenka from a set down. Their head-to-head record was tied going into Saturday’s final. Now, Gauff leads 6-5 overall, 2-1 on clay, and 2-1 in Grand Slams.

Fun fact: She is the first American to win the French Open in a decade—since Serena Williams’s third title in 2015. At 21, Gauff is also the youngest American champion at Roland Garros since Serena’s first win in 2002.

Her celebration wasn’t just about dancing and singing. She also gave a musical shoutout during the trophy ceremony. On court, she quoted Tyler, The Creator’s ‘St. Chroma’: “If I ever told you I had a doubt inside of me I was lying.” The crowd loved it.

This victory shows her belief in herself. She pulled off a stunning win. What kept her motivated? She might have manifested this triumph!

Coco Gauff reveals her pre-match ritual that worked!

After her French Open win, Gauff shared a mental trick she used to inspire herself. She said she started convincing herself she could win Roland Garros. Inspired by American sprinter Gabby Thomas—who wrote “I will be the Olympic champion” in her phone and later won gold—Gauff wrote “I will be French Open champion 2025” over and over. “I think it’s a great mindset that she had,” Gauff said.

On Instagram, Gauff posted a screenshot of a note she wrote four years ago, on June 8, 2021. The note read, “I had a dream last night that I would win the French Open. I don’t know if it is true or if it is this year’s French Open, but I had a dream about it.” She shared this after winning the title last night—talk about manifesting your dreams!

Reflecting on her journey, Gauff recalled the doubts and anxiety she faced before her first Roland Garros final in 2022. At just 18, she struggled to breathe and questioned if she could handle the occasion. But she learned from those nerves and transformed into a big-stage player. Now, she has 10 wins and three losses in finals—a record that proves she thrives under pressure.

