Serena and Venus Williams’ Legacy Sparks 30YO Pro’s Powerful Message on Women’s Inequality Amid French Open Tensions

The French Open promised drama — and it delivered. Matches are still firing into the third round. There have been surprising exits and impressive strides by newbies. All in all, it’s looking up. But, some WTA players raised an issue with match timings – more specifically the lack of women’s matches scheduled for the evening slots that get the highest viewership. This followed a comment from the French Tennis Federation president, who said, “We have to do what’s best for the fans… what the fans would be most interested in,” referring to the women’s schedule. Ons Jabeur didn’t hold back. She said, “It’s a bit ironic, you know. They don’t show women’s sports. They don’t show women’s tennis. Then they ask a question. Yeah, but mostly they watch men.” She doubled down on her stance, this time releasing a statement on X, reiterating these points in greater detail while even including a callback to Venus and Serena Williams.

On May 30, she wrote a heartfelt letter on X, hoping fans would “read with an open heart.” She highlighted the constant, unfair criticism women in sports face. People often dismiss women’s games, ignore their successes, and judge them by harsher standards than men, even referencing tennis legends. Yet, despite all the negativity, female athletes keep pushing forward, showing incredible resilience and dedication to their sport.

She wrote, “Coco Gauff leads with fearless belief. Follow Aryna Sabalenka strikes with unmatched power. Iga Świątek dominates with calm and precision. Jessica Pegula brings relentless consistency. Paula Badosa fights through every storm. Mirra Andreeva breaks through, young and fearless. Jasmine Paolini lights up the court with fire and courage. Elena Rybakina is composed and lethal. Naomi Osaka opened up about the battles off the court and kept showing up. Venus and Serena Williams broke barriers and then broke records. The game is full of stories. Of greatness. Of fight. Of grace under pressure. And still many choose not to look. Not to listen. Not to care.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ons singled out each rival and fellow player, noting their strengths and what fans love most about them. Her mention of the Williams sisters stands out. Venus and Serena revolutionized tennis, breaking racial and gender barriers in a sport long dominated by white players. They didn’t just play tennis; they fought for fairness off the court.

Remember when Venus Williams famously challenged the Grand Slam Committee before her 2005 Wimbledon final? She asked if they’d want their own daughters or wives paid less just because they were women. This pressure, including a letter published in The Times, led Wimbledon — the last holdout — to announce equal prize money in 2007. Venus was the first woman to lift the equal-sized winner’s cheque that year.

Serena Williams has continued the fight. She uses her massive platform to demand equal pay, not just in tennis but for all women, especially Black women who face wider wage gaps. As she once said, “The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I’m in my grave.”

Coming back to Ons’ post, she ended with a strong message. The former World No. 2 said, “No one’s denying the greatness in men’s tennis,” but added, “honoring one side of the sport shouldn’t mean ignoring the other. The women’s game has been writing its own legacy loudly, brilliantly, and far too long without full recognition.” She signed off as “A player who chose this racket out of passion, and honors every woman fighting for her place on the court,” with a red heart emoji.

The comments poured in, full of support for Ons. Former pro Pam Shriver wrote on X, “Thank you Ons for speaking up and for being a leader and pioneer.” Even ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s coach, Daren Cahill, reposted her message, adding, “Growth forms from the bottom upwards. Respect breeds from the top downwards.”

Serena herself has spoken out about her journey and the bias she had to break to reach the top.

Serena Williams opens up about her journey as a WTA player

Back in 2016, Serena penned an open letter for Porter’s Magazine’s Incredible Women of 2016 issue. She spoke honestly about the hurdles women face in the fight for equality. Serena wrote, “When I was growing up, I had a dream. I’m sure you did, too. My dream wasn’t like that of an average kid, my dream was to be the best tennis player in the world. Not the best ‘female’ tennis player in the world.” That mindset set her apart from the start.

Her rise to tennis stardom began on the public courts of Compton, California, coached by her father, Richard Williams. She turned pro at just 14 in 1995 and won her first Grand Slam singles title at the US Open in 1999, at only 17. Her journey was tough, filled with fierce competition and relentless training.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In her letter, she pointed out that she made the same sacrifices and worked just as hard as the men, yet critics like Novak Djokovic questioned whether women deserved equal pay in tennis. Ranked 40th on Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Athletes list, Serena stood as the best player of her generation.

She ended on a powerful note: “It is my hope that my story, and yours, will inspire all young women out there to push for greatness and follow their dreams with steadfast resilience. We must continue to dream big, and in doing so, we empower the next generation of women to be just as bold in their pursuits.”

With Ons Jabeur speaking up now, do you think tennis will hear their calls and deliver a change? Share your thoughts below!