Serena Williams Close Source Drops Hint on Her Tennis Comeback After Venus Williams Historic Moment

Venus Williams took the tennis world by storm this week! At 45, she just made her comeback following a 16-month hiatus due to health concerns and injury. If anyone thought the seven-time Grand Slam champion might struggle, think again! Venus soared through her first doubles and singles matches at the Citi Open. When one sister is back, you can’t help but think of other, Serena Williams. Together, they won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles! And while, it’s great to see Venus back, but could Serena join in anytime soon? Her childhood coach might have an answer!

Rick Macci, the well-known coach who trained the sisters back in 1991 when they were just 9 and 10, remains a prominent voice in the tennis community online. He often shares stories from Venus and Serena’s early days and offers quick snapshots of their father, Richard, who coached them with his unique methods. One thing Macci never fails to mention: the sisters’ passion for tennis.

Now, with Venus back, Macci is just as excited. When asked if Serena Williams would join the tennis fun after retiring in 2022, he kept it honest and playful. “Was asked yesterday in a podcast will Serena play again. I do not know 100% for sure but I am 100% sure she might. @serenawilliams,” he wrote. But that’s not all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

After seeing the 45-year-old back on the court, Macci couldn’t help but reminisce about the days the Williams sisters drew huge US Open crowds. About 22.7 million fans watched their epic summit clash where Venus emerged victorious in straight sets. But Serena’s magic with fans is unique. That’s why the women’s singles final at the 2015 US Open sold out more than a week in advance.

Rick Macci now hopes for a repeat. He made a bold statement about Venus and Serena for this year’s New York Grand Slam. “Could be the greatest show on earth and must see TV if Serena and Venus accept a wildcard to play doubles at the U.S. OPEN.” He added, “Serena back on the courts stroking and not joking and maybe ready to use that brutal Slice serve on the BIG APPLE. @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams.”

Even though she hasn’t played professionally in three years, Serena’s popularity is still sky-high! The legend recently posted a clip on Instagram practicing her strokes. She captioned it, “Still Serena.🎾” Fans are hyped and later Venus even teased a message for Serena at the Citi Open!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Venus confesses missing Serena Williams back on court

Venus Williams brought her trademark candor to the pre-tournament press conference in Washington, and the Serena questions were inevitable. With a smile, Venus couldn’t help but reveal her sisterly longing: “I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she were here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her. But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know,” she shared before stepping onto the court for her first official match in over a year.

Fast forward to Monday night, and Venus delivered the goods on the doubles court. Teaming up with rising star Hailey Baptiste, she rolled past Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue 6-3, 6-1—her first taste of action post-surgery. But Venus wasn’t satisfied with just a win; she added a dash of playful sibling rivalry. She hopped on Instagram stories with a cheeky video for Serena: “Hey! I’m just leaving the DC Open after playing my first match in a year, after surgery. Hailey Baptiste is my new doubles partner. Watch out, Serena.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

You have to love the banter between the Williams sisters! Yet the gratitude ran deep, too. “And it feels so good to be out here with these amazing fans. The love I got from all the fans at DC…it was very motivating. So be back tomorrow, will be playing singles…I’m so excited. It’s so good to be playing tennis again,” Venus added in that video, tagging it with a little footnote—“Still missing @serenawilliams though @ladyisha01.” Fourteen Grand Slam doubles titles together, endless memories—moving forward isn’t so simple.

Now, all eyes are on Venus as she heads into her next singles battle against Magdalena Fręch. Could this be her ticket to her first quarterfinals since 2019? And with every win, every playful jab, who knows—maybe another Serena hint isn’t too far off. What do you think—is a Williams sister reunion in the cards? Drop your thoughts below!