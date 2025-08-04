Serena Williams’ Finally Fulfills Her Year Long Promise to Daughter Olympia in a Wholesome Moment

One thing about Serena Williams? Besides being a legend who gave her all to tennis, she’s an incredibly dedicated mom. Since having her first child, Olympia, Serena’s been an open book about motherhood and how it’s changed her life. Never shy about speaking her mind, she admitted she’s “obsessed” with her children and does everything with them in mind. It’s been seven years on this journey, and Serena’s just getting started with her exciting mom diary updates!

The Williams family has a serious travel bug. They love visiting places together, from Disneyland to girls’ trips now and then. But this time feels extra special—Olympia’s older!

On July 4, Serena shared a carousel on Instagram showing her and Olympia at Niagara Falls, Ontario. Why there? Because it’s just stop one of an epic plan. She revealed, “A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are a lot of them! Natural wonders. Man-made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?” Exciting, right?

Among the pictures, Serena captured a sweet family moment with husband Alexis Ohanian, Olympia, 7, and Adira, almost 2, enjoying Niagara Falls. The trio rocked bright red ponchos from Niagara City Cruises, getting up close to this stunning natural wonder. Serena even caught a beautiful rainbow arching over the falls on video—a picture-perfect outing.

Niagara Falls isn’t officially one of the ‘Seven Wonders of the World,’ but it’s proudly one of North America’s seven Natural Wonders alongside the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and California’s redwood and sequoia forests. The official Seven Wonders? They include the Great Wall of China, Petra, Christ the Redeemer, Machu Picchu, Chichén Itzá, the Colosseum, and the Taj Mahal. Looks like Olympia has an incredible tour ahead!

Serena Williams always puts family first. This isn’t even the first promise she’s made to Olympia. Back in 2018, when Olympia was just a baby, Serena told Elle, “Everything has changed the way I thought about raising a daughter. There are so many hidden innuendoes out there for girls that we don’t even think about! That I never thought about, until I realized my daughter would hear them.” She was speaking about how women are portrayed in media and the scrutiny she faced as a star. So what’s her game plan?

“So I try to tell her every day that she’s strong, and that she’s smart,” Serena explained. “Those are the two big ones.” And it’s a promise she’s still working on, with both parents, especially Alexis, committed to keeping it as she grows!

Serena Williams’ husband makes a 10-year-long promise

Williams may have retired in 2022, but Alexis Ohanian is still lighting up the world of women’s sports. From Angel City FC to Athlos and Chelsea Women FC, his passion for leveling the playing field is fierce. Last year, he declared, “A lot of people are shocked by the sudden surge in valuation around women’s sports. Do you know who is definitely not shocked? Me.”

Though Serena initially tried to talk him out of investing in Angel City FC, knowing the challenges firsthand, Ohanian trusted his instincts. Today, that team symbolizes his belief in a fairer future for their daughter Olympia.

Ohanian wields capitalism like a weapon for change. At the Forbes3050 Summit, he said, “Capitalism can be a powerful force for change, and a sold-out stadium for @weareangelcity is one of the best examples I’ve ever seen of it. When money talks—even the haters have to listen.” He sees a future where women and men earn side by side: “Ten years from now, when my oldest, Olympia, is 18, I think most of the major sports will be seeing quite comparable pay. This is what I think is the very best of Capitalism.”

Back in 2019, doubters warned him, “Oh no one watches women’s sports, you’re gonna waste all your money.” But when 22,000 fans packed Angel City’s opener, the critics were silenced. Ohanian went all in, became the largest shareholder in 2020, and by 2024 the team sold for $250 million.

Looks like the business has flipped the script—and young Olympia is poised to witness it all firsthand in the future. In the meantime, she can look forward to the incredible tour her mother has planned for her!