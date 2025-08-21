Serena Williams Finally Reveals if She’s Returning to Tennis Ahead of US Open

It was a tough moment for fans everywhere to see Serena Williams hang up her racket in 2022. After her last match at the US Open that year, the 23-time Grand Slam champ wrote a heartfelt letter in Vogue explaining why she was stepping away. To focus on her family and start a new chapter. But the echoes of her famous “come on!” and the power of her serve still resonate today, three years later. People even wonder—will she return?

Speaking on the Today show, Williams was asked just that. Surely, the question must hit a chord, right? But she’s adapted over the years. She said, “I kind of mute out everything. I’ve gotten really good at muting out the noise. But you know what, it’s a sport that I’ve always loved.” Fair enough, but surely she misses the competition.

Her answer was a no-brainer. “I do. I think there’s a part of me that will always miss tennis, because it was something you do for your entire life. From the day you remember, you always had a goal. Then one day you wake up, and that’s not your goal anymore, and it’s a huge change,” she said. She spent two decades on the court. “But at the same time, I have so many wonderful memories, you know? I’ve had so many great times, and yeah, I can always take solace in that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Tennis: US OPEN, Sep 2, 2022 Flushing, NY, USA Serena Williams of the United States hits to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports, 02.09.2022 20:55:44, 18973597, NPStrans, Australia, Ajla Tomljanovic, tennis, United States, US Open, Serena Williams, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDaniellexParhizkaranx 18973597

So there you have it. A return to tennis might not be in this chapter for Serena right now. But her sister Venus Williams is back and bringing energy to the court! After a 16-month break last season due to health issues and a knee injury, Venus faced the weight of possible retirement. But as she once said, “My little sister, Serena, told me I’m not allowed to quit, and of course, I would never quit.” Venus returned to the sport last month at the Citi Open and played in Cincinnati. She faced early exits but is returning to New York this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Serena cheers her sister from the sidelines. But coming back as a competitor? Not part of the plan—for now.