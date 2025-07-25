Serena Williams’ Legendary Match Reset Sparks New Echo After Viral Alexis Ohanian Clip

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are true couple goals. Their romance sparked unexpectedly in May 2015 at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome. A playful breakfast banter soon led to Serena inviting Alexis to the French Open. From that moment, their connection deepened. Alexis, always her biggest fan, famously wore a “Greatest Female Athlete” shirt, proudly saying, “as amazing as she is as an athlete… she’s an even greater mom.” Despite coming from different worlds, they seem to find common ground.

On Friday, Ohanian shared a hilarious video on his X handle. His caption said it all: “Team Black Coffee is UNDEFEATED.” In the video, he shows off what’s in his mug, hyping the drink that resets him for the day. “Very simple. It’s coffee. Single origin, Ethiopian. Good choice. I can already tell. It’s got a great note. I drink it black because that’s what adults do. And anyone who adds things to their coffee is clearly a child.” His proud laugh brings to mind Serena’s legendary coffee moment.

About 10 years ago, at the 2015 Hopman Cup in Perth, Serena Williams was jetlagged and sluggish. After losing the first set 6-0 to Flavia Pennetta, the sweltering heat wasn’t helping. The tennis legend thought coffee might do the trick. With a big laugh, she asked the chair umpire and tournament referee if it was legal. Then a ball girl served her a shot of espresso right on court.

“I was just feeling it, so I just had to get some coffee into me,” Serena said. “I just asked them to get me a shot of espresso — I asked them if it was legal, because I’ve never done it before. I needed to wake up.”

The coffee worked wonders. Serena Williams stormed back to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-0. From a shaky start to a stunning comeback over Pennetta, she owned that court. Meanwhile, John Isner kept the excitement going with a tight 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over Fabio Fognini. Together, Serena and Isner clinched the doubles match, sealing a flawless 3-0 victory over Italy. Serena called it her “miracle coffee.” Funny how Alexis’s words now echo that iconic moment, right?

But coffee isn’t Alexis’s only passion. He’s all about empowering founders through his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six. Alexis is a fierce advocate for an open internet, earning the nickname “Mayor of the Internet” for his activism. Beyond tech, he champions women’s sports. Notably, he’s a lead investor in Angel City FC, a National Women’s Soccer League team.

He also pushes hard for paid family leave, drawing on his experience as a father. Alexis strives to be the best “girl dad” out there. He’s equally devoted to supporting his family’s talents and interests. Alexis sees the athletic spark in Olympia and celebrates it fully.

Alexis chimes about Olympia’s inner Serena Williams

During an episode of the Jay Shetty podcast, Ohanian shared a sweet insight about his daughter, Olympia, and how she reminds him of Serena. He said, “One of the most satisfying parts of fatherhood is seeing your kid fail and then seeing your kid get it right.” Alexis is clear on one thing: he has zero tolerance for anything less than full effort. “Whatever they want to do, I have zero tolerance for them not trying their absolute best,” he said. “Like, I don’t even let Olympia say ‘can’t.’ If she says can’t, I’m like, what was that? We don’t say that word.”

Alexis is often seen cheering Olympia on during her golf sessions. Once, he posted on social media that she was already better than him on the tee, and he happily claimed the role of her caddie. “Getting her into golf, she’ll totally whiff on a ball,” Alexis recalled with a chuckle. “And once she got so upset, she pulled the club up and was about to smash it. I was like, Olympia.” Then, she casually put the club down like a pro. “I was like, oh, you got that Serena [Williams] in you,” he laughed.

We all know Serena Williams’s fiery side—she’s famous for smashing rackets in frustration during matches. Alexis’ cheeky comment hints at that same fierce spirit sparking in Olympia. But beyond the fun, he shared why he really wants his kids to experience failure.

“I need her to sit in that and soak that up and get okay with it,” Alexis explained. He wants Olympia to understand that excellence comes from “countless, countless hours of trying and failing and practicing that led up to it that no one saw.” That’s the real grind behind the glory.

It’s irresistibly charming to see these little parallels between Serena and Olympia—and between Alexis and Serena’s world. Moments like these show just how deeply this family is connected, making it clear they’re truly meant to be.