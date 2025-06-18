Serena Williams’ Scary Wimbledon Past Resurfaces in Emma Raducanu Stalker Shock

Emma Raducanu can’t catch a break! Her season has been a mixed bag so far. She reached the quarterfinals at the HSBC Championships. But she also faced rough patches with early exits at home and a scary moment in Dubai. During the Middle East swing, a suspicious fan kept showing up at her matches. He even approached her before her second-round clash with Karolína Muchová. Emma suddenly stopped her match, tears welling up, pointing out the fan’s “fixated” behavior. The encounter left her distraught and forced her to go consult with the umpire, leading her to hide behind his chair and being comofrted by her opponent. Now, it seems that chapter might be repeating itself.

BBC Sport on Instagram reported that the same man was recently caught trying to buy tickets for Wimbledon. They posted, “The man who was given a restraining order for stalking Emma Raducanu earlier this year has been caught trying to apply for tickets for this month’s Wimbledon Championships.” The All England Club’s security system red-flagged his name, stopping him in his tracks.

Wimbledon isn’t new to stalker drama. Remember Serena Williams’ terrifying run-in in 2002? A German man named Albrecht Stromeyer obsessively followed her worldwide, from Germany to Italy and Britain. His behavior spiraled out of control. He had a wild scuffle with police outside Wimbledon, professing his love for Serena. Talk about unsettling!

Stromeyer’s stalking saga didn’t end there. After being arrested outside Wimbledon in July 2002 and ordered to stay away for 13 months, he was caught again two months later at the US Open in New York, watching Serena play. Despite the chaos, Serena kept her cool. She said, “I don’t really pay any attention to anything like that. I’m a strong person. I try not to let things like that affect me.” Stromeyer pleaded guilty, was deported, and was banned from contacting Serena or attending tennis events. But the ordeal has left Williams traveling with a bodyguard ever since.

Coming back to Emma Raducanu. Wimbledon is stepping up security this year, putting player safety front and center after Emma’s unsettling experience in Dubai. The British star was followed across several countries by a man showing troubling behavior. It climaxed during her match in Dubai, sparking serious concerns. The All England Club is clear: keeping players safe on and off the court is the top priority. They have tailored measures to tackle today’s unique risks.

The urgency is real. Recent incidents involving top players like Iga Swiatek facing verbal abuse and Katie Boulter receiving threats have raised alarms. Wimbledon officials aren’t taking chances. They’re teaming up with law enforcement and security pros to roll out robust protective strategies. It’s all about creating a secure, focused environment where players can shine without fear.

Emma also shared how the incident shook her. “I saw him in the first game of the match and I was like: ‘I don’t know how I’m going to finish.’ I literally couldn’t see the ball through tears. I could barely breathe. I was like, ‘I need to just take a breather,’” she shared. Now 22, Emma says she’s more cautious when out and about.

Since the incident, the tennis world rallied around her. The WTA emphasized player safety as their top priority and promised to work closely with Emma’s team. This episode echoes a 2022 stalking case when another man was given a five-year restraining order after walking 23 miles to her home and stealing her father’s shoe as a creepy souvenir. That left Emma “constantly looking over her shoulder” and feeling unsafe even at home. The fight to protect these athletes is ongoing—and deeply personal.

Months after the incident, Emma remains vigilant but determined. Wimbledon’s beefed-up security and the tennis community’s support show a commitment to player safety. Emma’s story is a powerful reminder of the challenges athletes face beyond the court—and the importance of protecting them at every turn.

Emma Raducanu opens up her mindset after the stalker incident

Speaking to BBC Sport on June 8, Raducanu opened up about how tough it’s been to move past recent challenges. She admitted that instability in her team didn’t help, especially while she was without a full-time coach. But things have brightened with the return of her former coach, Nick Cavaday, just in time for the grass-court season. “I’ve definitely noticed a difference in how people are watching my back when I’m on the site [at tournaments],” she said.

Still, the 22-year-old isn’t taking her safety lightly. “I’m obviously wary when I go out… you only realize how much of a problem it is when you’re in that situation, and I don’t necessarily want to be in that situation again.” Off the court, though, she’s finding her feet. “I feel good. I feel pretty settled. I feel like I have good people around me,” Raducanu shared with a hopeful tone.

The mental toll of criticism hasn’t faded. She revealed how harsh headlines and judgment cut deeper than fans might think. “When you see those negative headlines, especially, it is really hard. I’m someone who cares what people think and what people say. So it is not easy for me to deal with.”

Looking ahead, Emma Raducanu is all about healing and resilience. With Wimbledon looming, she’s leaning on coaches Mark Petchey and Nick Cavaday. Can she keep her momentum and snag a win before Wimbledon? We’d love to know what you think in the comments below!