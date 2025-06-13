Tatjana Maria Issues Shocker Update on Daughter After HSBC Breakthrough Over Elena Rybakina

The HSBC Championships are bringing the heat! Qualifier Tatjana Maria shocked the tennis world by defeating No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) at the HSBC Championships quarterfinals. The 37-year-old former Wimbledon semifinalist seized control early with a crucial break and never let up, securing her place in the semifinals. It’s truly a magical moment for the 37-year-old and her first reaction is to pass it on!

Speaking during the on-court interview, she said, “It means so much to me. It’s like a perfect example to never give up and to always keep going. Doesn’t matter what because I’m still here and I am living this dream and having my family with me, amazing team.”

Tatjana Maria‘s 2025 season has been a mixed bag, with an overall win rate of 43% (13 wins, 17 losses), mostly due to early exits on clay. So now reaching the semis is a big deal and she hopes the same for her daughter, who was present at the match. “So much support and so much love! We are really enjoying the ride together, let’s say, and I mean I’m super proud that to be in a semi-final and I hope in a few years you will see my daughter in the same stage,” she added. Isn’t that adorable?

For the unversed, Maria has two daughters who play an integral part in her tennis journey. The oldest, Charlotte, born in December 2013, has already earned the playful title of “hitting partner.” She has shown a budding passion for the sport alongside her mom. Meanwhile, Cecilia, born in April 2021, is still much younger but can be seen soaking in the tournament atmosphere from the sidelines. With this lively duo by her side, Maria’s tennis story feels like a family adventure in the making.

Last year, Charlotte Maria, just 10 years old, took a big step by playing her first tournament without her biggest fan in the stands—her mom, Tatjana. Tatjana was busy battling Peyton Stearns in a thrilling 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5) match at the Mutua Madrid Open. “She’s super excited to play,” Tatjana told Prakash Amritraj during her visit to the Tennis Channel Live Desk. “She plays under-12 over there, with all the best little kids from around the world. It’s super special and she really enjoys it.”

Tatjana’s win over Stearns, only her second main-draw victory at the Caja Magica, meant she missed watching Charlotte’s debut match in person. Luckily, husband Charles-Edouard Maria was there to cheer their daughter on. But how does Maria balance tour life with her daughters?

Tatjana Maria opens up about travelling with her children

Back in 2022 at the Chennai Open, Tatjana Maria went head-to-head with India’s top player, Ankita Raina, cheered on by a lively crowd of about 150 fans. But Maria had her own front-row team: her husband and her two daughters, then nine-year-old Charlotte and baby Cecilia, peacefully napping in her pram—and her mother-in-law.

For Maria, having her family by her side while chasing her tennis dreams means everything. She said during the press conference, “I wanted to have my own family all my life and this is most important to me. The fact that I could have a family and at the same time play tennis and travel with them… it was the perfect combination.”

Maria didn’t shy away from the realities of life on tour with two kids. After her win over Ankita, she shared, “I’ll head back to the hotel and then help out Charlotte with online school.” She laughed, “There’s no concept of jet lag when you have two kids. We’re usually among the first on the court and then we have school too.” Despite the hustle, she loves having her family close. “When you play tennis, you have a lot of time in between and sometimes you’re bored. It’s nice to have your family with you then. For sure, the school time is not the most enjoyable, but we have fun doing different stuff.”

Tatjana Maria also hopes to set a strong example for Charlotte, who’s not just her daughter but also her hitting partner. “It’s nice to see my daughter playing like this and enjoying travelling,” she said. After returning to tennis post-Cecilia, Maria asked Charlotte if she wanted another sibling, and Charlotte’s answer was a firm “nooo, we have to keep travelling!” Clearly, the family’s love for tennis and adventure keeps them moving forward.

Now ranked No. 86, Maria is hitting some of the best form of her career. She’s back in the semifinals of a WTA 250 event and will face American Madison Keys next. The buzz is real—will she keep this momentum going and make it to the finals? Share your thoughts in the comments below!