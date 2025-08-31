Taylor Townsend Draws Sympathy as US Open Run Ends in a Heartbreak: “Absolutely Devastated”

Taylor Townsend has stolen the spotlight this season at the US Open. The 29-year-old American reached an incredible milestone last month at the Cincinnati Open by becoming the World No. 1 WTA after her win at the Citi Open. “I wasn’t searching for anything, I wasn’t looking, trying to find answers,” Townsend said after beating Mirra Andreeva. With a bold “welcome to the show,” many expected the American to bring the heat for a deep tournament run. But her Czech opponent had other plans.

Facing Barbora Krejcikova at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday was no easy task. Townsend crushed the first set 6-1 and pushed hard to extend her lead, flirting with match point eight times in a thrilling home Slam showdown. But in a heart-stopping twist, her dream run ended agonizingly close. Krejčíková fought back fiercely, edging out Townsend 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-4.

Devastated by the loss, Townsend broke down in tears on her bench, unable to hold back after an impressive run. Fans couldn’t help but reach out, with one writing on X, “Absolutely devastated for Taylor Townsend 😭😩.” And it truly is heartbreaking.

Ranked World No. 139, Townsend has been the talk of the tournament. Her Round-2 win over Jelena Ostapenko caused a stir, fueled by drama and controversy. She also toppled No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva to reach the Round of 16. Yet to drop a set all week, Townsend has improved her 2025 record to 19-13.

She was ready to make waves in the singles event. But sadly, that dream wasn’t meant to be this time. Fans are still feeling for the American star.

Taylor Townsend’s defeat draws waves of support from fans

After seeing the American in tears over her defeat, a fan praised her incredible US Open run: “Taylor Townsend gave it her ALL. We are all so proud of you. @TaylorTownsend 🫶🏽” This season, her best performances have all happened on American soil. She reached the quarterfinals in Washington DC and the Round of 32 in Miami and Cincinnati. A win on Sunday would have marked her career-best outing at the US Open.

Back in 2019, Townsend pulled off a big upset against Simona Halep, cruising into the US Open’s fourth round for the first time. It felt like a breakthrough moment—but it turned out to be rare. Fast forward six years: after having a son, sitting out a season, and restarting her career in her late 20s, she’s back in a Slam round of 16. That’s why fans are heartbroken. As another fan wrote, “Gutted for Taylor Townsend 😢 #USOpen.”

At 29, the Chicago native has faced almost everything tennis can throw at her. At just 15 in 2012, she won the junior Australian Open. She made history as the first American in 30 years to finish the year No. 1 in the girls’ world rankings. But that same year, the USTA told Townsend to skip both the US Open girls’ and women’s events because of her weight.

That moment set the tone for a rollercoaster 13-year career, full of highs and lows. Townsend has climbed into the Top 100 and fallen out of the Top 300 multiple times. Yet she has made her mark as a top doubles player, winning major titles with a dozen different partners. However, her singles career has yet to fully take off, even after reaching a career-high ranking of No. 46 in August 2024.

Though she didn’t win against the Czech, her fight didn’t go unnoticed. Supporters cheered, “shoutout Taylor Townsend, hell of a match, hell of a tournament.” She showed a new side of herself with some exciting tennis. Making it to the Round of 16 without dropping a set is no small feat—especially when facing a 2017 Roland Garros champion and a rising Russian teenager who won two 1000s events this year!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So while she won’t be in the US Open’s final rounds, this run builds momentum for her future. As one fan pointed out, “Good job Taylor Townsend! We are still proud of you.” Plus, she’s still competing in doubles with Katerina Siniakova, already in the Round of 16.

Maybe she’ll make a deep run with her partner and snag another Grand Slam title here! What’s your take? Share it below and keep up with all the US Open updates at our Live Blog!