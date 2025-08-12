Taylor Townsend Takes On New Duties as Son Adyn’s Absence Forces Her to Make Changes at the Cincinnati Open

The tennis tour just doesn’t stop. Known for its year-round matches and endless competition, Taylor Townsend recently laid her woes bare about the hectic grind. “It’s not just the playing schedule — it’s also the travel, the constant changes in location, the surface shifts, the ball changes. We’re always adjusting,” she told Clay Tennis just earlier this week. And when you add the responsibilities of being a mother? It’s no cakewalk! But Taylor Townsend might have just found a way to handle it all.

The doubles World No. 1 is fresh off her Cincinnati campaign. She exited singles in the R32 against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and bowed out of doubles alongside Zhang Shuai in the first round. Still, she had a great run after Wimbledon this year, even grabbing the doubles title in Washington. Now, before the US Open, it’s finally time to breathe — and spend some much-needed time at home.

But with the clock ticking before she jets off to New York, Taylor Townsend has a game plan. “Okay, you guys, so I’m going to try something new. Usually, when I come home, the suitcases stay in the living room for a couple of days, and they make it up to my room the night before I pack,” she said in her IG Story posted on August 12. So what’s the twist?

She explained, “I’m going to unpack, and I’m going to, like, actually wash my clothes right now. And let’s see how well this plays out with me using my time — like, proactively, while I have the energy. Because I’m going to crash. And also have a little nap; I want to feel rejuvenated. So, let’s see how this turns out.” Sounds like a solid plan for a tennis star on a mission!

via Imago Source: Instagram: Taylor Townsend

Life has been full throttle for Taylor Townsend since she welcomed her son in March 2021. Just a year later, in April 2022, she staged a remarkable return to tennis — and didn’t waste time making her mark. She jumped straight into the ITF W100 Palm Harbour, then claimed her first title at the W100 Charleston. Fast forward to now, and she’s on fire — winning two Grand Slams in doubles at Wimbledon 2024 and the Australian Open earlier this year. Talk about a comeback!

But even with all the trophies, one challenge never gets easier — being away from her baby. On April 9, 2025, in a heartfelt clip from The Ashley Nicole Show, Townsend opened up about the emotional toll. “I feel this in my soul. I cry many nights when I’m away from AJ, but I have to sacrifice now. I just pray it’s worthwhile,” she admitted. Those words? They hit right in the heart.

And maybe that’s why she’s finding new ways to balance it all — squeezing in work, staying on top of life, and carving out those precious moments with AJ. He’s cheered her on through every high and low, and it’s clear: whether she’s smashing forehands on the court or unpacking a suitcase at home, Taylor is playing for something and someone much bigger than tennis.

Taylor Townsend shares her thoughts as a tennis mom

In February, the American revealed the true drive behind her success — her son. “Being a mother to AJ motivates me on different levels. Being a mom and just honestly, the strength and resilience that I have… it’s something that takes so much strength. It takes so much strength to be able to leave your child for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time. So I draw from that. Being a mother to Adyn also has given me a large amount of accountability,” she said. Raw and powerful.

Her transformation has been nothing short of electric. Before motherhood, she never broke into the top 60 in doubles. Since her 2022 comeback, she’s claimed two Grand Slam doubles crowns — 2024 Wimbledon and AO 2025 — and now sits at World No. 2. How does AJ fuel that fight? Townsend put it simply: “Me looking at my son’s eyes and telling him, Hey, I’m leaving, but I’m going to come back with a trophy… I mean that with everything in me because my word is everything to me, and that’s what I teach him.”

The toughest part? The goodbyes. Before the National Bank Open in Montreal, she posted an IG clip that tugged at hearts. In it, she held her four-year-old as he sniffled in her lap. “I love you,” she told him over and over. Then came the pep talk: “I’ll see you in a couple of days, okay? Are you a big boy? Okay, stop crying. When you get down you got to be a big boy for Carrie too, okay? You gotta protect her, okay?” A tender, tear-filled moment only a working mom knows.

Now she’s home, but it won’t be long before she’s ready to take again. The US Open is in two weeks, and the pressure for the last slam of the year is already on! Perhaps this will help clear her mind before heading into the Grand Slam! What do you think?