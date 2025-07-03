$35M Worth Coco Gauff Falls Short but Serena Williams Steals the Spotlight in Star-Studded List

Coco Gauff’s 2025 season was a rollercoaster of highs despite an early Wimbledon exit. The crown jewel? Her second Grand Slam singles title at the French Open, where she stunned in a custom New Balance kit and her signature CG2 shoes. Since signing with New Balance at 14, she’s built a powerhouse brand lineup including Barilla, Rolex, Head, Bose, and UPS. With an estimated $35 million net worth, Gauff thrives on endorsements and prize money. But in the end, Serena Williams still commands the spotlight!

On Tuesday, an X user shared an intriguing list by Sportico: the top 50 highest-paid athletes ever. Leading the pack is NBA legend Michael Jordan at No. 1, followed by Tiger Woods at No. 2, and tennis icon Roger Federer at No. 9! Novak Djokovic and Federer, with Federer’s wealth topping $550 million thanks to long-term endorsements, have surpassed Serena Williams in total net worth. Yet, what truly stands out is Serena as the only woman from tennis on the list, sitting impressively at No. 40. That’s something to cheer for!

If you didn’t know, Williams’ net worth in 2025 is around $350 million, built from relentless court dominance and sharp off-court investments. She’s earned nearly $95 million in prize money—the highest ever for a female athlete—with each Grand Slam win fetching $3–4 million. Off the court, Serena’s brand deals are colossal: a $55 million Nike contract over eight years, $13 million from Puma, plus partnerships with Gatorade, Pepsi, Beats by Dre, and Audemars Piguet, totaling over $200 million.

But Serena’s empire goes beyond tennis. She runs Serena Ventures, launched WYN Beauty, and owns a production company, investing in tech, fashion, and sports. This diverse portfolio makes her more than a tennis legend—she’s a powerhouse entrepreneur inspiring millions and shaping industries. So, what about Coco?

At just 21, Coco Gauff became the world’s highest-paid female athlete in 2024. Earning a staggering $30.4 million, $9.4 million from prize money, and a massive $21 million from endorsements. Forbes reported she made $15 million in 2023 alone!

But Coco isn’t slowing down. This year, she took a bold new step into business, proving she’s not just dominating on the court but making smart moves off it too!

Coco Gauff makes a bold entrepreneurial move

In February, Gauff parted ways with her longtime agency, Team8, and launched her own management firm—guess what it’s called? Coco Gauff Enterprises! Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “New beginnings!! I’m thrilled to announce the launch of Coco Gauff Enterprises, powered by @WME.” Alongside a striking photo, she revealed, “I’m excited to build something that allows me to take greater ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I continue to grow as an athlete, entrepreneur, and changemaker.” Would it change her role, though?

When asked about the future of her ambitious management company during a press conference on May 6, she said, “I would say not in the near future, but I mean as far as like tennis wise and life-wise, no, it won’t change anything.” Reflecting on her decision, Coco added, “It’s something that I wanted to build just for like post career. I’ve always been passionate about other things since before I was pro and you know I have the opportunity to pursue those passions.”

Though Coco’s only been on the WTA tour since 2019 at 15, she’s already fielding questions about life after tennis. But she’s clear it’s a long way off. “You know it’s going to take time and stuff because of the fact that tennis is my main priority, I have a lot I want to do in this sport. But I think that just starting the foundation instead of when I’m retired having to, like, play catchup I think so like why not I can do both things and be passionate about it,” she explained.

Now, with her Wimbledon run over, Coco Gauff will be looking to bounce back stronger. Will she hit another big milestone soon? Only time will tell!