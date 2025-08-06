What Is Sofia Kenin’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring Her Family Roots and Background

Sofia Kenin is no stranger to the spotlight! At just 26, she has already etched her name into tennis history. She stunned the world by lifting the Australian Open trophy in 2020 and finishing runner-up at Roland Garros that same season—an incredible feat that made her the youngest Australian Open finalist since Ana Ivanovic. In March 2020, Kenin climbed to a career-high ranking of world No. 4. Her journey has been nothing but headline-worthy moments.

Her breakthrough on the WTA Tour came in 2019, when she charged into the top 15 after racking up titles at Hobart, Mallorca, and Guangzhou. Fast forward to today—Kenin sits solidly at No. 27 in singles and has earned over $11.2 million in prize money. But where did it all begin, and what drives this star on her incredible path?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Sofia Kenin from? What’s her nationality?

Sofia was born on November 14, 1998, in Moscow, Russia, but her true story took flight in the United States. By the tender age of three, her father Alex sensed something extraordinary. “I was watching my daughter play tennis against a garage door,” he once recalled fondly. “I noticed that she had unusual hand-eye coordination, so I took her to a park for more play and discovered that she was better than most of the others.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

By the time she turned five, the family had moved from Moscow to New York and then to sunny Pembroke Pines. There, young Sofia swiftly mastered her dad’s tennis racket, unleashing a seemingly endless barrage of balls that hinted at the champion she would become.

via Imago DEU, BerlinTennis Open, / 16.06.2025, Rot-Weiss Tennisanlage, Berlin, DEU, BerlinTennis Open, im Bild Sofia Kenin USA *** DEU, BerlinTennis Open, 16 06 2025, Rot Weiss Tennisanlage, Berlin, DEU, BerlinTennis Open, in the picture Sofia Kenin USA nordphotoxGmbHx/xEngler nph00076

Her parents, Alexander and Svetlana Kenin, left Russia chasing bigger dreams and found a fresh start in America, planting deep roots for their family. Alexander, once a computer programming student back in Russia, took the reins as Sofia’s first coach, guiding her right from those initial swings until they parted ways professionally in 2021. Meanwhile, Svetlana, a former nurse in a Soviet hospital, stayed front and center as the family’s biggest cheerleader—sharing cherished childhood photos and snapshots of the countless trophies that mark Sofia Kenin’s remarkable rise.

Sofia’s story also intertwines with her sister, Anya Kenin, making family a cornerstone of her journey. Though Svetlana’s pride shines bright, she’s known for often skipping Sofia’s matches—finding the tough moments too nerve-wracking to watch. Yet amidst all the courtside emotions, one might wonder: what beliefs carry this close-knit family through every serve and volley?

What is Sofia Kenin’s ethnicity and religion?

Kenin’s ethnic background is Russian-Jewish. She was born in Moscow, Russia, to parents Alexander and Svetlana Kenin, who both have Russian heritage. Her family moved to the United States when she was just a few months old, blending their Russian roots with the American experience.

Regarding religion, Sofia was born into a Jewish family. Both her parents follow the Jewish faith, and Sofia herself identifies as Jewish. However, she hasn’t publicly spoken in detail about her personal religious practices or beliefs beyond her family’s Jewish heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Which high school did Sofia Kenin attend? Inside her academic and tennis journey

The American did not follow a traditional high school path full-time because of her demanding tennis career. She balanced a mix of in-class learning and homeschooling during her school years. As her travels ramped up with tennis, sticking to a regular school routine became tougher. Her family kept her in school as long as they could, but eventually switched to homeschooling—perfectly suited to her busy athletic schedule.

Starting young, Sofia Kenin trained first under her father’s watchful eye and later honed her skills at the Rick Macci Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida—a top spot known for producing star players. She also trained at ProWorld Academy in Delray Beach, Florida. This flexible academic setup, paired with elite coaching, helped her rise quickly through junior ranks to the professional stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of Wimbledon 2025, Sofia has reunited with her father as her coach after a brief split in 2021. They share a rare bond that blends his tactical know-how with a close, trusting relationship. Although she worked with former world No. 64 Michael Joyce for a spell in March 2023, she chose family guidance again to steer her journey. Her Wimbledon run ended in the second round against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

After some early losses in Washington and Montreal, Sofia Kenin is now gearing up as the 24th seed at the Cincinnati Open, kicking off August 9. Can Sofia reignite her spark and bring that magic back to a WTA 1000 event?