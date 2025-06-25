2x Grand Slam Champion Suffers Cruel Grass Fate as Eastbourne Quarterfinal Slips Out of Reach

Jelena Ostapenko faces a tough challenge. After a tough third-round exit at the French Open just last month, she returns to the grass court season with renewed energy. She successfully took down her first opponent, Sonay Kartal, at the Eastbourne Open to reach the Round of 16. But while she stormed to an impressive first-set victory against Alexandra Eala, Ostapenko couldn’t hold on for long.

On Wednesday, the fourth-seeded player faced rising star Alex Eala in a dramatic Eastbourne second-round match. Ostapenko raced through the first set, 6-0, looking like the clear favorite. Eala dug deep and fought back hard, forcing a third set after an hour and 37 minutes of intense, unpredictable tennis. Just as Eala grabbed a 2-0 lead in the decider, Ostapenko twisted her ankle trying to break back. She played through the pain and closed the gap to 3-2, but ultimately retired due to injury.

The Tennis Channel on X summed it up: “An ankle injury forces Jelena Ostapenko to retire from her Eastbourne second round, sending Alex Eala into the quarterfinals.” With Wimbledon just around the corner, Ostapenko’s sudden exit left fans wondering about her fitness. She showed no obvious signs of discomfort before pulling out. “Wishing Jelena a speedy recovery for Wimbledon 🤕”

The match ended with a 0-6, 6-2, 3-2 victory for Alexandra. It’s a tough pill to swallow for Ostapenko, who won the Eastbourne title back in 2021 and came close to a second title the next year. Will Jelena recover in time before she takes on the courts of Wimbledon? Only time will tell!