US Open Star Breaks Down in Tears After Just 24 Minutes Due to Heartbreaking Retirement

ByFirdows Matheen

Aug 24, 2025 | 12:36 PM EDT

The US Open has finally kicked off, and the heat is on in Flushing Meadows! Arthur Ashe is buzzing with first-round action, where veterans and debutants alike are trying to make their mark at the last Slam of the season. For Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, it was supposed to be a chance to showcase her game one last time this year. But tennis, as it often does, had other plans.

Matched up against Polina Kudermetova, The Spaniard looked sharp from the start! She was holding her own, locked in at 2-2, and even earned two break points. Then disaster struck. In the middle of a rally, she rolled her ankle, went down hard on Court 7, and immediately clutched it in pain. The sight was hard to watch, she covered her face with a towel, tears streaming, as staff ran to her side.

What followed was a long, tense pause. Medical staff treated her ankle, strapping it up while she tried to gather herself. To her credit, the 34-year-old bravely attempted to play on. But just minutes later, it was clear that her body refused to cooperate. After only 24 minutes on court, she retired from the match, heartbreak written all over her face.

via Imago

via Imago

The scene was emotional. Ball kids rushed in with umbrellas to shield her from the sun as she waited for the physio. Courtside, former world No. 6 and new Spanish Billie Jean King Cup captain Sara Sorribes Tormo looked on, clearly concerned. Parrizas-Diaz hobbled, tried to tough it out, but ultimately had to accept the reality. A cruel twist of fate on day one of the Slam.

