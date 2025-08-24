US Open 2025: Alex Eala’s Opponent Gets in a Heated Debate With Chair Umpire Over a Controversial Moment

When the stakes rise, the tension always boils over. And for Alexandra Eala, every point matters. The 20-year-old from the Philippines is making her US Open debut, and she’s not backing down. Facing Clara Tauson in the opener was no easy task, but Eala has beaten top names this year. She’s proven she has the momentum to take on anyone. Tauson, though, wasn’t too pleased.

On Sunday, Eala came out blazing. She grabbed the first set 6-3 against Denmark’s Tauson, and the New York crowd roared. Fans were hooked as the two traded heavy rallies. But Tauson struck back. She dominated the second set 6-2, forcing a decider and ratcheting up the tension.

The third set was pure drama. Eala trailed 1-5 but refused to quit. She mounted a fearless comeback, clawing to 4-5. Then came the controversy. At the net, she flicked a ball, and it wasn’t clear if her racket had crossed the tape — a violation if it had. Chair umpire Kader Nouni called for a video review. That system, first used at the US Open in 2023, now covers all 17 competition courts.

The replay settled it. Nouni ruled Eala’s shot was fair and awarded her the point. She now had two break chances at 15-40. Tauson, however, erupted. “Look at the ball. What is your opinion about this? What is your opinion?” she yelled at Nouni as boos echoed through the stands. The delay dragged on as she stood at the baseline, hands on her hips, refusing to serve.

When play resumed, the crack in Tauson’s composure showed. A double fault handed Eala the break, tying the score at 5-all. Arthur Ashe Stadium roared as New York rallied behind the Filipina. It felt like the match had shifted.

And it did. The set went all the way to a tiebreak. Eala held her nerve in the wild, back-and-forth battle and sealed it 7-6 (11). With that, Alexandra Eala stormed into the next round of her debut US Open!