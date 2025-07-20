Venus Williams Drops Bold US Open Hints as She Prepares for Her Highly Anticipated Tennis Comeback

Venus Williams just shocked the tennis world! Following her 16-month hiatus, the WTA legend is set to compete once again at the Washington Open. She’s struggled with injuries and health concerns that have halted her tennis journey on many occasions. However, her younger sister, Serena Williams, once told her she’s “not allowed to quit tennis.” Now, after taking up commentator roles for the French Open and witnessing the 2025 Wimbledon, she’s back to the competition. But for how long?

During a press conference ahead of the tournament that begins tomorrow, July 21, against Peyton Stearns, the seven-time Grand Slam champion spoke about her mindset heading into the tournament. She noted that she was looking forward to ‘enjoying’ her time back. However, this prompted another intriguing question.

When asked if she had plans to play in other tournaments as well, Venus was honest. “I’m just here for now, and who knows? Maybe there’s more. Like I said, I hold my cards close, but at the moment, I’m focused on just this. And I haven’t played in a year; there’s no doubt I can play tennis. But obviously, coming back to play matches, it takes time to get in the swing of things. I definitely feel I’ll play well. I’m still the same player.” And that’s true.

Before she stepped away from the court following her knee injury at the 2023 Wimbledon that hindered her 2024 season and ultimately led to her absence, Venus Williams was on fire. She redefined tennis dominance through sheer power and athleticism. Her towering presence and blistering serve, consistently among the tour’s fastest, were hallmarks of her game.

Venus Williams has been strategically overwhelming opponents with aggressive baseline play and net finishes, securing 7 Grand Slam singles titles (5 Wimbledon, 2 US Open), reaching World No. 1, and amassing 49 WTA singles titles.

As she noted on Sunday, “I’m a big hitter. I hit big. This is my brand. So, it’s about hitting big and actually putting it in. So, this will be my effort: put it in the court. That’s my main goal.” Her imposing serve, often among the fastest on tour, going up to 129 mph, provided a formidable weapon, earning her countless free points and setting up aggressive baseline play.

And while she’s not confirming her next tournament from her end, last month, she shared an exciting detail about returning for an exhibition, the Charlotte Invitational with Madison Keys! Had she not accepted the wildcard for the DC Open, perhaps this would have been her big comeback!

Venus Williams’ comeback with Madison Keys

On June 23, Williams lit up social media with an exciting announcement. She shared a poster for the Charlotte Invitational, an end-of-season exhibition set in Queen City. Even better, she’ll be sharing the court with none other than Australian Open 2025 champion Keys. Tennis fans everywhere caught the buzz instantly!

Venus Williams couldn’t hide her excitement, posting on X, “Excited to share the court with @madison_keys this December for the #CLTInvitational! Presale tickets at the CLT Invitational website.” The energy is contagious. Charlotte Sports Foundation CEO Will Pitts joined the chorus, fueling the hype around her comeback plans. After dropping hints for months, it’s clear Venus is ready to bring back her magic.

While many expected her to return sooner, Venus made a splash as a TNT commentator during the French Open, keeping fans hooked. Just today, she shared an inspiring Instagram story from a recent practice session. The clip shows her locked in at the net, perfecting her game to the stirring soundtrack of ‘Polvere e Gloria.’ Jannik Sinner’s voiceover reminds us, “In our lives there will be many first times. All you need to do is be yourself.”

Clearly, Venus is putting that mentality into practice as she seizes her wildcard opportunity at the DC Open. The big question remains: Could we see her grace the US Open stage again, where she's already won twice?