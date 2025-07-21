Venus Williams’ First Words After Washington Win Show Why She Doesn’t Want to Quit Tennis

Venus Williams came back in style! From her professional debut in October 1994, her journey to tennis superstardom culminated in an incredible 23 Grand Slam titles. At just 20 years old in 2000, she secured her first major triumph at Wimbledon, declaring, “It’s really great because I’ve been working so hard all my life to be here.” That same year, she also conquered the US Open. Over 30 years in the game, Venus has amassed 7 singles slams (5 Wimbledon, 2 US Open), a remarkable 14 women’s doubles titles with sister Serena, and 2 mixed doubles titles, cementing her legacy as a true icon of the sport. And now she’s back to show her grit.

Since the 2024 Miami Open, Williams has been off the court for the last 16 months due to a knee injury. While many expected her to return earlier, with a wildcard at the Indian Wells Open this year, she chose not to compete. However, she was still active in the tennis world, even taking up a new role as a commentator at the French Open!

It was time for Venus Williams to step back onto the court, and there was no better place than the Washington Open for her comeback! Competing in her first match back, she joined forces with fellow American Hailey Baptiste and stormed to a 6-3, 6-1 doubles win over Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue. “It was inspiring to be out here,” she told Sky Sports after the match. “I love this game and still hitting it big.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Next up, she’ll take on another American, Peyton Stearns, in the singles first round on Tuesday. Making her doubles return after three years, Venus couldn’t resist a joke—she wished she could have teamed up with 23-year-old Baptiste instead of her legendary sister Serena Williams.

Venus Williams dropped a fun nugget at her pre-tournament press conference—she actually practiced with the 23-time Grand Slam champ herself, Serena, during her time off. Venus said her younger sister swung by for a quick session, hitting for about 15 or 20 minutes. Naturally, a video of Serena back with a racket set social media buzzing about a possible comeback.

But Venus was quick to shut down the rumor mill. She admitted she hasn’t even asked Serena about a return. “She can take six months off and she clocks it clean,” Venus laughed. “You can’t teach that kind of talent. She’s just so good.” Of course, so is Venus! She hoped to enjoy her time back and looks like that’s what she’s doing despite her physical struggles!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Venus Williams gets candid on her long-awaited return

On Sunday, Venus doesn’t mince words when it comes to her emotions. The return, she confessed, is “very special for me to come back and play tennis. I think it’s a surprise for the fans, a surprise in general.” Every syllable pulses with gratitude and fresh ambition. “In this last year, I’ve been through a lot physically as well. So, to come back and be able to play, and hopefully enjoy myself, is a great opportunity. So, I’m very grateful to the tournament for the wild card.”

There’s something contagious about her quiet determination. But the past year wasn’t just a sabbatical. Venus opened up in SELF Magazine about a private marathon against uterine fibroids. Her toughest foe wasn’t wearing tennis whites, but hiding in the shadows.

Taking matters into her own hands, she underwent surgery in July 2024, a choice as brave as any on-court comeback. She revealed, “My health journey was very scary. You know, this time a year ago I was preparing to go to surgery. There was no way for me to play tennis or play the U.S. Open, or those things weren’t even on my mind. I was just trying to get healthy.” Raw, honest, and deeply human—her spirit is unbreakable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Venus Williams is back, her love for tennis shining brighter than ever. She’s ready to put on a show in Washington—will she dazzle us again against Stearns? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!