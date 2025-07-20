Venus Williams Gets Candid on the Physical Struggles Behind Her Emotional Tennis Comeback

A year later, Venus Williams is back! The seven-time Grand Slam champion who ruled the courts for nearly two decades last played at the 2024 Miami Open. Her WTA profile listed her as “inactive,” and even though wildcards and return chances came her way all year, she stayed away for 16 months. But as the Washington Open rolls in, so does the thrilling news—Williams is stepping back onto the stage!

On July 20, Williams made it official: she’s returning to the DC Open this week, set to face off against 23-year-old American Peyton Stearns, ranked 34 in the world. This big announcement comes after months of hopeful waiting and clinging to Venus’s words, “I am not done yet, my game at a high level,” from last November!

So, how’s Venus feeling as she prepares for her tennis comeback? Her mindset is crystal clear. “This is very special for me to come back and play tennis. I think it’s a surprise for the fans, a surprise in general. As I hold my cards tight, and you know, in this last year, I’ve been through a lot physically as well. So, to come back and be able to play, and hopefully enjoy myself, is a great opportunity. So, I’m very grateful to the tournament for the wild card.” How great is that!

Williams spent much of her time away focusing on her health. In a candid chat with SELF Magazine this month, she exposed her toughest opponent—years of painful uterine fibroids off the court.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MARCH 19: Venus Williams in action during the Miami Open on March 19, 2024, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

Taking control, she underwent surgery in July 2024 to finally remove the fibroids. Reflecting on the ordeal, Williams shared, “My health journey was very scary. You know, this time a year ago I was preparing to go to surgery. There was no way for me to play tennis or play the U.S. Open, or those things weren’t even on my mind. I was just trying to get healthy.”

Even while absent from the tour, Venus gave fans reason to hope. She shared practice updates on social media—like her February Instagram post showing stretching drills—and posted a “Lavender afternoons 💜” snapshot on X, sparking fresh buzz that a comeback was brewing.

She received a wildcard for Indian Wells this year, and fans waited with bated breath. But now, at last, it looks like the American star is really back! She’s still testing the waters, but isn’t it inspiring to see her ready to compete again? It wouldn’t be the first time she inspired people!

Venus Williams inspires many with her resilience

Back in September 2024, Venus sat down with ABC News and opened up about a deeply personal battle with Sjögren’s syndrome, a chronic autoimmune disease that changed her life and career. Reflecting on the shift in mindset, she said, “I just spend my whole life just pushing myself and if you work hard enough, you’ll get what you want. Guess what? now that’s all out of the window. So I had to learn to overcome fear.” Diagnosed after withdrawing from the 2011 US Open, Venus had endured years of extreme fatigue, joint pain, and dryness that forced her to take a break and rethink her approach to tennis and wellness.

Her story struck a chord beyond the tennis world. Venus showed that life can throw unexpected and tough challenges your way—but it’s how you face them that defines you. She shared a powerful lesson from her journey: “Sometimes it’s day by day thing, I am reminding myself that every day. And I think it made me stronger and better and opened new ways of thinking for me. So it’s kind of like, we don’t ask for less challenges, we ask for more skills.” These words inspired many and offered a fresh perspective on resilience and growth.

Venus’s openness wasn’t just therapeutic—it fueled her creativity as well. The Grand Slam champion channeled her experiences into writing her second book, aiming to empower readers with life lessons forged through adversity. Her story became less about tennis alone and more about the courage to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles.

Now, after a year away from the court, Venus Williams is ready to return with a fresh outlook—to compete, but also to enjoy the game on her own terms. Fans and foes alike wonder: can she surprise everyone again? Share your thoughts in the comments below!