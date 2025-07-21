Venus Williams, Jessica Pegula, and Others Steal the Show as 80,000 Fans Flock to Star-Studded DC Open

It’s getting hot in Washington, DC! The tennis tour is jumping right into its first hard court prep event ahead of the US Open, and fans are buzzing with excitement. This year, Venus Williams is making her big comeback after a 16-month hiatus. She’ll share the stage with Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro on the women’s side, Taylor Fritz, and more on the men’s! The Citi Open’s WTA field may be smaller than the men’s, but with top seeds Pegula, Navarro, and the legendary Williams in action, Mubadala is buzzing. The fans are out in full force, soaking up every moment.

On Monday, the crowds at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center went through the roof. News outlet WUSA9 reported that more than 80,000 spectators are expected to visit Rock Creek Park. They want to get up close to some of the biggest names, including Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams! Just imagine the atmosphere as the players step onto the court—electric doesn’t even cover it.

Mark Ein, Citi Open chairman, put it best as he beamed about the buzzing crowds: “We intentionally designed the whole thing so you can get close because to me that’s the connection you’re trying to build. You’re trying to get young people close to their idols.” With a lineup this loaded, D.C. is crackling with energy.

via Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MARCH 19: Venus Williams Vs Diana Shnaider during the 2024 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Copyright: xmpi04x

Rock Creek Park is hosting the women’s tournament for the 13th time, launching a seven-week North American tennis adventure that wraps up at the US Open. Over $1.2 million is on the line, including $197,570 and 500 ranking points for the champion. That’s some serious motivation for anyone eyeing the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The week stands out for another reason—it’s the only combined WTA and ATP 500-level event on the tennis calendar! Every match matters, from $13,585 and 1 point for first-round winners, right up to nearly $200,000 and a 500-point payday for the champion.

All eyes are on world No. 4 Jessica Pegula, the top seed who claimed her first WTA singles title here in 2019. She’s been locked inside the Top 10 ever since. With fellow top-20 talents like Emma Navarro, Elena Rybakina, and Clara Tauson ready to challenge, the stage is set. And let’s not forget Venus, the seven-time Grand Slam champ, who’s thrilled to make her long-awaited return!

Venus Williams expresses her thoughts ahead of her first match

Williams made it official on July 20: she’s back in action at the DC Open this week, ready to face 23-year-old American Peyton Stearns, currently ranked world No. 34 in the opening round. For months, fans hung on every hint, especially Venus’s bold words from last November, “I am not done yet, my game at a high level.” And now the wait is finally over!

As she gears up for her big comeback, Venus Williams’s mindset couldn’t be clearer. “This is very special for me to come back and play tennis. I think it’s a surprise for the fans, a surprise in general. As I hold my cards tight, and you know, in this last year, I’ve been through a lot physically as well. So, to come back and be able to play, and hopefully enjoy myself, is a great opportunity. So, I’m very grateful to the tournament for the wild card.” Talk about inspiration!

Her time away wasn’t spent idle. In a revealing chat with SELF Magazine this month, Venus opened up about battling uterine fibroids—her toughest opponent yet. She didn’t hold back about the pain, the setbacks, and the fierce determination it took off the court.

Taking action, she underwent surgery in July 2024 to finally remove the fibroids. Looking back, she shared, “My health journey was very scary. You know, this time a year ago I was preparing to go to surgery. There was no way for me to play tennis or play the U.S. Open, or those things weren’t even on my mind. I was just trying to get healthy.”

This year, after landing a wildcard for Indian Wells, fans waited, hope in the air. However, she confirmed that she would not play then. But now, with her return to D.C., the energy is back and the stands are packed!