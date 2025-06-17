Venus Williams Makes Bold Promise to Coco Gauff and Other Women Stars on Birthday

Venus Williams is more than a tennis legend with seven Grand Slam singles titles and fourteen major doubles championships; she’s a fierce advocate for equality in women’s sports. In 2006, she boldly demanded equal prize money at Wimbledon through a powerful editorial, sparking change that led to Wimbledon awarding equal pay in 2007. That year, Williams made history as the first female champion to receive an equal purse, embodying her belief that “Tennis is just a platform for me to do bigger things.” Her influence endures through her book, Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome, inspiring women on and off the court. Even now, she continues to be an advocate for it.

Women’s sports are experiencing unprecedented growth and visibility, yet the fight for full equality—especially in pay—continues. In tennis, all four Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open) now offer equal prize money for men and women, thanks to decades of advocacy by pioneers like Billie Jean King and Williams.

Speaking to L’OFFICIEL Italia on June 17, Venus Williams revealed how she feels about women’s sport now. She said, “I think tennis and all women’s sports are moving in the right direction. Every step forward is important and women’s sports are getting more recognition than ever. It’s been incredible to see the success of all the athletes in the Olympics, in the WNBA basketball, in women’s hockey and in soccer. I am a huge supporter of the need to continue to invest and believe in women’s sports.”

via Imago August 7, 2024, Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada: Venus Williams speaks during the UNMATCHED Gender Equity in Sports Conference at the Paramount EventSpace in Woodbridge, Ontario. Woodbridge Canada – ZUMAt160 20240807_zip_t160_006 Copyright: xMathewxTsangx

Williams’ observations are strongly supported by tangible evidence of significant growth and investment in women’s sports. Global revenues for women’s sports are projected to surpass $1 billion, marking a substantial 300% growth in just three years. This surge is mirrored in tennis, where the WTA tour has seen increased prize money and more prominent broadcasting deals, demonstrating growing recognition and investment within the sport itself.

Not to mention, viewership records are consistently being broken across various leagues, including the WNBA and NCAA Women’s Basketball. And events like the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has set new attendance benchmarks. Even in the world of tennis right now, Coco Gauff has made headlines as the first American to win the French Open title since Serena Williams back in 2015!

Alongside Venus, Serena Williams has been a powerful force for women’s sports, joined by her husband, Alexis Ohanian. In 2020, Ohanian became the largest shareholder of Angel City FC, a trailblazing women’s soccer team that sold for $250 million in 2024. Now, he’s taken another bold step by buying a 10% stake in Chelsea FC Women, the reigning Women’s Super League champions.

Reports from the British media say Ohanian’s investment is about £20 million ($26.5 million), earning him a spot as an investor and board member. With this move, he’s doubling down on his belief that women’s sports are ready to become global powerhouses.

And Venus has done her part too. Last year, she launched her book, Strive, which is already a bestseller. It walks you through her life and offers advice to fellow women in sports to learn from her lessons. She even revealed her thoughts on why she chose to write this book.

Venus Williams opens up about her journey with ‘Strive’

She released her book, Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Wellness, in September 2024. As someone who is “very serious about success,” as she said, she looked back on her amazing career and shared her insights. “Not in the sense that I have to win every match but in the sense that I know that I gave myself my best shot to be my best,” she said, explaining what success means to her. Even while battling Sjogren’s syndrome, Venus became one of the world’s greatest athletes, opening doors for stars like Naomi Osaka, Taylor Townsend, and Simone Biles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On an interview with This Morning, Williams spoke about why she took on this project. “I wanted to share all those lessons that I’ve learned on the court about winning, losing, failure, resilience, setting goals, and being a leader in your own life and in others lives too,” she said. “Everything is right there, and everything I’ve learned, especially this space in my life, I just want to share everything, you know? I don’t know if you guys feel like that too. It’s like I’ve got this knowledge; let me tell you about it.” She left the audience wondering if they’d feel the same after reading her book.

Though Williams hasn’t played since the 2024 Miami Open, she’s still deeply connected to tennis. At this year’s French Open, she joined TNT as a commentator, bringing her lively spirit to interviews with stars like Coco Gauff. Her passion for the sport shines through, proving she’s still one of its biggest fans.

Will Venus step back on the court soon? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure — she’ll keep rooting for women’s sports with the same fierce dedication. What do you think, will we see her return, or will she continue to make her mark off the court?