Venus Williams Sparks Frenzy With Her Latest Move Ahead of Stunning U.S. Tennis Comeback

Venus Williams remains an icon. The legend who won seven Grand Slams and paved the way for many players over two decades is still one to watch. Now she hasn’t played since the Miami Open in March 2024, where she lost to Diana Shnaider in the first round. Since then, she’s stayed off the court, sparking retirement rumors. But the 45-year-old insists she’ll return. After all, her sister Serena said she wasn’t allowed to retire. Venus said in April, “I really don’t have a plan for the first time in my life.” She was unsure when she’d be back, but has that changed?

It looks like it has! Williams made an exciting announcement on social media where she shared a poster for the Charlotte Invitational, an end-of-season exhibition in Queen City. And she’s not alone — she’ll share the court with Australian Open 2025 champion Madison Keys.

She couldn’t hide her excitement, posting on X, “Excited to share the court with @madison_keys this December for the #CLTInvitational! Presale tickets at the CLT Invitational website.” It’s an exciting moment for tennis fans everywhere to see Williams return to the court. Even the Charlotte Sports Foundation CEO Will Pitts shared the buzz.

He said, “Last year validated that Charlotte is a tennis city, and we’re thrilled to build on that momentum with the return of this unparalleled event. It’s an honor to welcome fan favorites Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe to the Queen City once again, and to introduce top talents Venus Williams and Taylor Fritz to the Charlotte Invitational in what promises to be another unforgettable experience.”

The legend has been dropping hints that she’s all in for a comeback. While many expected her to return sooner, Venus made a brief splash at the French Open as a TNT commentator. Just today, she shared an inspiring Instagram story from a practice session, weaving subtle storytelling with powerful visuals. The first clip shows her locked in at the net, sharpening her skills to the stirring notes of ‘Polvere e Gloria,’ while Jannik Sinner’s voice reminds us, “In our lives there will be many first times. All you need to do is be yourself.”

Her next story captures her mid-drill with the simple caption “Working,” tagging both Sinner and Andrea Preti, her rumored Italian boyfriend. Sinner’s words continue: “If you work, you will rise higher, the one who works is the talented one.” The final video shows Williams rallying with quiet intensity, captioned “Improving,” as Sinner’s voice drives home the mantra: “Improve every day, that’s the most important thing. Talent doesn’t exist; it has to be earned.”

This isn’t just music — it’s a mindset that Venus Williams seems to be embracing as she teases what could be her final act. With her comeback now official, the excitement is real, and fans are buzzing!

Fans cheer for the return of Venus Williams to the court

One fan wrote, “It’s going to be good to see you playing again I can’t wait 😊.” Venus Williams last played in 2024 during the Sunshine Double, but it wasn’t her best showing, with back-to-back first-round exits. Before that, she competed at the US Open 2023, where she was again ousted in the first round by Greet Minnen. Even earlier, since Cincinnati 2019—where she reached the quarters but lost to Madison Keys—Williams struggled to get past early rounds. With some much-needed time off and regular court updates, maybe she’s coming back with fresh energy!

Another fan was just glad to have Venus Williams back, writing, “Venus back with MADISON KEYS!!” Though they haven’t played each other as often as fans might like, their matches always bring the heat. Madison Keys leads their head-to-head 4-2. Fun fact: Keys was inspired to play tennis after watching Williams at Wimbledon, loving a white dress that she wore. But some fans are curious about the pairing, asking, “WHY M. KEYS? JUST CURIOUS.”

Keys was a fan favorite at last year’s Charlotte Invitational after beating Sloane Stephens. That inaugural one-night exhibition drew 16,194 fans to Spectrum Center in December 2024. After her dynamic season, seeing her work her magic again would be a treat.

One fan is pumped to see Venus Williams back on the court, writing, “VEE PLAYING A TENNIS A MATCH AGAIN TURN IT UPPPPPPPP.” Back in 2006, Venus and Serena played a charity exhibition in Charlotte as part of the ‘McDonald’s Williams Sisters Tour’ on December 7 at the Charlotte Bobcats Arena (now Spectrum Center). That year, Venus defeated Serena with a 6-3, 6-3 score, but the atmosphere was electric to see the sisters compete.

With six months to go, some fans are already making plans. One wrote, “My fave! The legend that you are! Let me look into this PTO cuz doing this on a Thursday is something. The wknd was right there 😂.” The double-header is set for Thursday, Dec. 4, at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets online. Last year, over 16,000 fans showed up. Will this year top that? Time will tell. But one thing’s for sure—Venus Williams is back, and that’s reason enough to get excited!