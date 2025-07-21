Venus Williams Steps In With Rumored Ex-Boyfriend as US Open Loses the Lovebirds

With the US Open just a month away, hard-court season buzz is at its peak! Excitement is building ahead of Wimbledon, especially after the US Open dropped a star-studded, surprising roster for its latest mixed doubles format. Tennis fans will remember that announcement—now, with Venus Williams making her return, the anticipation has only grown. Looks like she’s set to make some serious noise in New York—teaming up with an old partner!

On Monday, tennis journalist José Morgado fired up X with some big news. The USTA revealed an all-new set of mixed doubles pairings for this year’s US Open draw. The lineup now features eight direct entries and eight wild cards, bringing fresh energy and plenty of surprises. Among the headliners, Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka instantly grabbed everyone’s attention! The pair, while now good friends, were once the talk of the town for their rumored relationship back in 2021!

But these new teams come at a price. Two high-profile partnerships are now out: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa—a duo fans will miss. Also gone are Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper, whose promise had everyone excited. However, the rest of the lineup might jsut make up for the absense!

Other newly announced duos are just as intriguing. Karolina Muchova will team up with Andrey Rublev. Katie Boutler pairs with her fiancé Alex De Minaur. Donna Vekic joins forces with Hubert Hurkacz. Lastly, Gabriela Dabrowski partners with Felix Auger-Aliassime. And don’t miss the powerhouse combo: both world number ones, Katerina Siniakova and Marcelo Arevalo.

With these bold changes, the 2025 US Open mixed doubles draw promises star power and surprises. Fresh-faced teams are ready to steal the spotlight. Wouldn’t you agree?