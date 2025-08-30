VIDEO: Mirra Andreeva Hits Herself With Racket As Taylor Townsend Takes Edge at US Open

In sports, there are moments when athletes let frustration get the better of them. Whether it’s a questionable call from an official or the sting of defeat, players usually find ways to vent — slamming a racket, shouting into the air, or exchanging words with an opponent. But Mirra Andreeva’s latest meltdown took a far more troubling turn.

During her US Open third-round clash against Taylor Townsend, which she lost 5-7, 2-6, the 18-year-old Russian vented her frustration by repeatedly striking her own leg with her racket. The shocking display came as Townsend tightened her grip on the match, capitalizing on Andreeva’s errors to advance to the fourth round.

The scenes were difficult to watch, even for seasoned tennis observers. Renowned journalist José Morgado commented, “Andreeva’s body language… tough to watch her do that to herself.” It wasn’t just a fleeting moment of anger — it was a raw glimpse into the mental pressure young players face on the biggest stages.

(This is a developing story…)