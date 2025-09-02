What Is the Meaning Behind Marketa Vondrousova’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of Her Ink

On Sunday, the Czech star Marketa Vondrousova reached her second US Open quarter-final after defeating ninth seed Elena Rybakina. The Unseeded Czech knocked out a second top-10 player this week as she beat Rybakina 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Vondrousova has entered a slam as an unseeded player and asserted her dominance. Back in July 2023, the Czech star became the first unseeded player to win the women’s Wimbledon title.

The next thing she did after winning at SW19 was to head straight to the tattoo parlour. Vondrousova got herself inked with a small ‘W’ along with the date of 2023 Wimbledon finals. Interestingly, it is not the only tattoo that the 26-year-old dons. She has atleast 10 tattoos inked on both arms.

Marketa Vondrousova First Tattoo

The Olympic silver medalist is always making headlines either for her tennis skills or her tattoos. The tennis star got her first tattoo when she was just 16 years old. One of her many tattoos that have been in the headlines is a quote that says “No Rain, No Flowers.” This tattoo sits on her right elbow and tells a significant story about her career and the hardships she had to face.

It’s a motivational reminder about resilience and struggles in her career. It’s connected to the wrist injuries that she had to face, from which she stood up every time. As per the Sun in 2021, Marketa told reporters: “I think you know, without failure, there is no success, so you have to go through some hard matches.”

She also has the number 13 tattoo and considers this number her lucky one. Vondrousova tattooed this number after winning the silver medal at the Olympics. She also has the five rings of the Olympic tattooed on her body.

She has expressed her appreciation for tattoos as an art before as well. The 2023 Wimbledon champion said, “For me this is also art. I just like it and appreciate the people who do it. I feel like it is work and it is also art.”

Other tattoos on Marketa Vondrousova’s body

The Czech star has at least ten tattoos across both her arms, and even a few on her legs. She might have more than 20 tattoos by now, which are reflected in most of her pictures on Instagram.

Just above the ‘No rain, no flowers’ Tattoo sits a sleek sword tattoo on her right arm. Moreover, her smaller tattoos include a rose, a 777 angel number, a heart, a fairy, and a smiley face.

Moreover, quotes like, “one day at a time,” and “Search and you will find,” are few of the inspirational quotes tattooed on Vondrousova’s body. She also has the simple phrase “It’s OK” inked on her left forearm. Her left arm features additional tattoos, including “Let them be them, let us be us” and the word “golden,” accompanied by an image of a sitting fairy. Additionally, there is a letter “F” and a skeleton’s hand clutching four poker aces, contributing to her intriguing collection of tattoos.

Tattoos Reflecting Her Personality

Vondrousova views tattoos as both art and expression. She admires the craft and sees her tattoos as meaningful reminders of her journey. There are no reported controversies—her ink is seen as an authentic reflection of her identity and resilience.

She’s open and free when it comes to expressing herself, not only through words, but through tattoos. She considers them to be an art form, and clearly, she loves to decorate her skin with tattoos.