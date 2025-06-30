Who Is Ashlyn Krueger, Playing at Wimbledon 2025? All You Need to Know About American Star

The stage is set for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships! Some of the biggest names in tennis are ready to compete in action-packed matches as they chase glory. Among them is none other than Ashlyn Krueger. The 21-year-old American sensation is no stranger to tasting victory on the court, and this could be the moment she claims her first career Wimbledon title.

In the opening round on the grass courts of the All England Club, Krueger will face 16-year-old British starlet Mika Stojsavljevic. It will be their first meeting, and both will look to assert themselves with dominant play. As we approach the start of Wimbledon, the spotlight shines even brighter on No. 31 ranked Ashlyn, prompting many to want to learn more about the rising American star.

Starting a tennis career very young

Born on May 7, 2004, in Dallas, Texas, Ashlyn Krueger fell in love with tennis quite early, precisely at the age of six. She used to hit the ball against the backboard of a Missouri driveway. Well, that, and also the fact that her mother, Franchel Krueger, was herself an ardent fan of the sport, having played in the early 1990s at Iowa State during her college days.

The influence of her mother, who raised her superstar daughter along with father Myron Krueger, was what pushed Ashlyn to follow in her footsteps. “I really fell in love with it from a young age,” she said. “Especially as a girl, I love just being able to figure it out on my own on the court.”

While there are no exact details available regarding Ashlyn’s educational background, she did manage both tennis and her studies. underlining her commitment to both co-curricular activities and studies. The right-hand tennis star used to attend Texas-based Brookhaven Academy player, where she gave her all to forge a professional career in the sport.

But that doesn’t mean that by the age of six, she had already decided to pursue the sport. Until she was around 14 or 15, Ashlyn was just playing for fun. Next thing she knew, the Texan was making serious waves on the junior circuit, winning back-to-back Orange Bowl singles titles in 2019 and 2020 — a feat last accomplished by Bianca Andreescu — and capturing the 2021 US Open girls’ doubles crown. Those standout moments quickly set her apart as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

Records haven’t stopped for Ashlyn Krueger since she began!

Since starting her professional journey, Ashlyn Krueger has collected an impressive list of achievements. In 2021, she made her WTA Tour debut at the Silicon Valley Classic, partnering with Robin Montgomery in doubles, and later received wildcards into both singles and doubles at the US Open, marking her first appearance in a Grand Slam main draw.

In the very same year, she made it to her first WTA final at a 125 event in Gaiba and achieved her best Grand Slam singles result to that point by advancing to the third round of the US Open. The 6’1 tennis star enjoyed her real breakthrough in 2023, securing her first WTA singles title at the Japan Women’s Open and adding another by winning the Veneto Open, a WTA 125 event in Italy.

By 2024, Krueger had also clinched her hands on her debut WTA doubles title at the Credit One Charleston Open alongside Sloane Stephens. In the very same year, her best Grand Slam singles display came with a run to the third round of the US Open, while in doubles she’s twice reached the second round there. As for this year, Ashlyn made the 2025 Abu Dhabi finalist run.

While this steady rise underscores a promising career, one cannot forget the one who shaped this success, none other than her coach Michael Joyce. The former American tennis player has even guided the likes of Maria Sharapova for 7 years, and other top WTA names including Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka.

Nothing has changed for Joyce even in the case of Ashlyn Krueger, helping the Texan further elevate her game. A look at her career stats is enough to give you a glimpse of just how far she has come.

Serving Stats

Aces: 63

Double Faults: 98

1st Serve %: 64.7%

1st Serve Points Won: 63.0%

2nd Serve Points Won: 44.7%

Break Points Saved: 58.9%

Service Points Won: 56.6%

Service Games Won: 64.1%

Service Games Played: 256

Return Stats

Return Points Won: 42.0%

1st Return Points Won: 34.6%

2nd Return Points Won: 54.9%

Break Points Converted: 36.9%

Return Games Won: 28.7%

Return Games Played: 254

Meanwhile, let’s know more about her career earnings that led her to accumulate a decent net worth and sponsorships.

Ashlyn Krueger: Net worth, career winnings, and sponsorships

As of 2025, Ashlyn Krueger has an estimated net worth of around $1.5 million, thanks to a whopping $1,234,750 career prize money she has managed to accumulate by featuring in both Singles and Doubles. Speaking of endorsements, the 21-year-old is tied with Wilson (racquets and equipment), Nike (clothing and shoes) as well as Rolex (watches). Earlier, she had a deal with German brand Adidas but that ended after Nike took over. While knowing her personally has seen us know about Ashley’s pocket earnings, might as well take a dive into her love life.

Does Ashlyn Krueger have a boyfriend?

As of now, there is no specific public information regarding Ashlyn Krueger’s relationship. Not even her social media activity suggests she has a boyfriend, which may also allegedly indicate that she is keeping things private. Yet, for now, the 21-year-old is single, as any potential update from the tennis star herself will reveal the same.

For now, one may look forward to Ashlyn reaching for the stars, and try her best in further climbing the WTA rankings. Already having cemented her reputation as a talented prospect, one shall look forward to her upcoming appearances in crucial tournaments like the Wimbledon 2025, where she would be looking to take her best shot at the title.