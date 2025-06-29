Who Is Dayana Yastremska’s Coach? Everything You Need to Know About Her Team

Dayana Yastremska is making waves as she heads into Wimbledon! The 2025 season has been packed with strong performances and deep runs. In the Grand Slams, she reached the third round at both the Australian and French Opens. But it’s on grass where she really found her stride. On the rest of the tour, she impressively advanced to the Nottingham Open final, finishing runner-up to McCartney Kessler.

Building on that momentum, Yastremska reached the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne Open before falling to Alexandra Eala. Earlier this season, she also made the final in Linz and the third round at Indian Wells, showing consistent play across different surfaces. That’s some serious momentum heading into the third Grand Slam of the year! But who’s the brains behind this star?

Who is on Dayana Yastremska’s coaching team?

Yastremska’s coaching dream team currently includes Emmanuel Heussner as her primary coach and Marcis Garuts as her technical coach. Both focus on sharpening the technical side of her game, and their impact is clear—Yastremska reached the Lyon Open final and made a stunning run to the 2024 Australian Open semifinals, where she beat Linda Noskova in the quarters.

Emmanuel has been her rock through tough times on tour, living by their team motto: “trust, trust in what you want to do.” He shared with We Heart Tennis that Yastremska is on a mission, inspired by heartfelt messages from Ukraine. After facing tough challenges, she’s rediscovered the joy of playing, which is fueling her current success. Meanwhile, Garuts doubles as her hitting partner on the road, keeping her game sharp and ready.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine serves against Sloane Stephens of the United States (not pictured) during first round play at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports.

Behind the scenes, Yastremska’s support system also includes her mom, who plays a vital role as her mental coach, helping her stay focused and strong. While Emmanuel and Garuts handle the technical grind, her mother’s presence keeps her grounded. But who helped shape her early days?

A look back at Dayana Yastremska’s coaching team over the years

The Ukrainian burst onto the pro tennis scene at just 15 in 2015, quickly making waves with her aggressive style. Her big breakthrough came in 2018 when she became the first player born in the 2000s to crack the WTA Top 100 and snagged her first title at the Hong Kong Open. She kept the momentum going in 2019 with two more titles in Hua Hin and Strasbourg, plus a solid run to Wimbledon’s fourth round. By January 2020, she hit a career-high ranking of world No. 21, cementing her status as a rising star. Along the way, she’s scored impressive wins, including a knockout victory over world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova at the 2019 Wuhan Open.

Despite a brief suspension scare in 2021, Yastremska bounced back and made history in 2024 by reaching the Australian Open semifinals as a qualifier—the first to do so since 1978. This remarkable run showcased her resilience and hunger to succeed, proving she’s not just a flash in the pan but a serious contender on the world stage.

But along the way, Yastremska’s coaching journey has been just as dynamic. Her parents have always been part of her team, with her mom acting as her mental coach. Early on, she worked with former top 100 players like Viktoriya Kutuzova and Jean-René Lisnard, plus coaches such as Bastien Fazincani and Magnus Norman. In 2017, she trained in Istanbul with Gavin Hopper, a former coach of Monica Seles, before joining the Justine Henin Academy in 2018, where Henin herself became a consultant. She worked with academy coach Oliver Jeunehomme until 2019, then brought in star coach Sascha Bajin—famous for coaching Naomi Osaka—who stood out in her career.

What happened between Dayana and former coach Sascha?

Her run with coach Sascha Bajin kicked off with real promise—they clicked and looked ready to make waves. Their highlight? Reaching the Adelaide final. But 2020 had other plans. The pandemic threw the season into chaos, and Dayana Yastremska’s loss to Osaka added to the pressure. Slowly, doubts crept in as the team felt Bajin wasn’t fully invested in her success. The split wasn’t a shock but left questions about what went sideways.

After the breakup, Yastremska’s dad, Oleksandr, didn’t hold back: “Sascha Bajin is a good coach, very helpful, but it turned out he wasn’t ours. I don’t look at this partnership as a mistake for Dayana. It was another experience for her, but I don’t see any advantages either. Everyone looks at how good you play and what result you get.” His take was clear—valuable lessons, but no real wins to show for it.

Now with a new coach steering her through this season, all eyes are on Wimbledon. Yastremska’s past runs—4th round in 2019 and 3rd round in 2024—show she’s got the game. The big question: can she go deeper this time? Let us know your thoughts below!