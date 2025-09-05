Who Is Naomi Osaka Dating After Cutting Ties With Cordae? What’s Her Relationship Status in 2025?

Hip-hop star Cordae confirmed his relationship with 4x Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in July 2019 in an interview. But things had started long before that, with the couple choosing to keep things private in the beginning. “We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” he explained in a 2021 interview with GQ. “A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred,” he added, explaining why they were wary of sharing some of their more intimate moments on social media. But then again, the moments that were for the public eye were also quite heartwarming.

When Naomi Osaka won her third Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2020, Cordae was in the stands thumping his chest in celebration. Their most significant milestone together, however, came when they welcomed their daughter Shai into the world in 2023. The name ‘Shai,’ Osaka explained, means “God’s gift,” and the Japanese WTA star remains grateful for her even though she has since split up with the Grammy-nominated rapper.

Why did Naomi Osaka and Cordae break up?

There were rumors of their breakup back in 2023 itself. However, it was on January 6 this year that Naomi Osaka confirmed that she and Cordae had ended their relationship. Taking to her Instagram stories, Osaka wrote, “Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” stressing that there was “no bad blood” between her and the rapper. “He’s a great person and an awesome dad,” she wrote. “Honestly, I’m really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

The day before she went public with the separation, she dropped a rather puzzling message on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “I’ve come to the conclusion that what’s meant for me is meant for me,” she wrote, “and maybe certain situations occur to train my mind for what’s to come. Maybe there’s bigger and better things on my path and I just have to continue the journey to encounter them.”

She ended her message with this: “That being said this is about to be a great year 😌 😉.” But the question remains…

Is Naomi Osaka dating anyone in 2025?

As of now, there are no credible reports linking her to a new romantic partner after her split. As of now, the chatter around her remains largely about her tennis and the string of Labubus she was spotted with at the US Open. Then there is her daughter, of course.

How is Naomi Osaka balancing motherhood and her career after the split?

Like every other mother in the world, Osaka also has her struggles, and her demanding career only adds to the complications. “My career requires me to travel for most of the year, which makes it tough when I have to be away from my daughter so frequently, but I’ve got such a great support system around,” she told Hello! Magazine “It takes a village, and I truly couldn’t do it without mine.”

Osaka’s pregnancy saw her go on a 15-month-long maternity leave at a tricky point in her career, which saw her enjoy both success and failure, while mental health struggles also crept up. Some even thought that she had retired during that time. But that, as we know, is far from the truth.

“I have multiple identities. My return to the sport is a love letter for moms,” she said in the trailer of her new documentary, Naomi Osaka: The Second Set. “Some people say she ended my career, but for me, it feels like she started my career.” This year, Osaka made it to the National Bank Open finals and the US Open semifinals as a tennis mom. Indeed, she is an inspiration to female athletes and mothers across the world.