Who Is Venus Williams’ “Best Doctor”? All You Need to Know

Venus Williams just made huge headlines last week! After a 16-month hiatus fueled by injury and health concerns, the WTA legend with seven Grand Slam titles left fans wondering if she’d ever revive her magic on court. At age 45, Venus made her return, accepting a wildcard for the Citi Open in Washington. The world watched as she set out with one clear goal: to simply enjoy being back. Her health, once a big question mark, saw improvement during her time away. But who helped her make this comeback?

Venus looked sharp in her opening match versus Peyton Stearns on July 23. During her on-court interview, she revealed a reason for her return that left the audience cracking up. “I came back—I had to come back for the insurance, because they informed me earlier this year I’m on COBRA,” Venus told Rennae Stubbs, pulling a shocked face and making everyone laugh. “So I was like, I got to get my benefits on! Started training.”

For context, COBRA (the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) is a stopgap insurance for people who’ve lost employer coverage. It costs more than regular employee plans, but it kept Venus covered when she needed it most. But why did she need insurance?

Well, for years, Venus Williams battled fibroids that brought severe pain, nausea, and heavy periods. She knew something was wrong, but was frustrated her doctor never connected the dots for her. In an interview with Bounces, after losing her R16 match at Washington, Venus Williams opened up to tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg about her recovery journey and the importance of health insurance. “I mean, nobody wants to be on COBRA, right? That remains an issue in my life.”

She didn’t shy away from reality either. “But obviously healthcare is so important and access to healthcare and being able to see the right and the best doctors for whatever you’re going through. I have had that opportunity. I had that opportunity last year to see, in my opinion, the best doctor ever. That was all possible because, you know, I had insurance. Without that, the bills are quite hefty.” Even sports royalty like Venus feels the sting of big medical bills.

In the U.S., getting health insurance is almost a workplace perk. Most people land coverage courtesy of their employer, who dishes out a menu of plans, picks up most of the bill, and quietly slices the remainder from every paycheck. Most pro athletes get health insurance through their league’s collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), which cover pay and benefits while they play.

For perspective, Venus has earned over $42million in prize money. Only her sister Serena has more, at nearly $95million. Her endorsement deals also bring in millions. Despite all that, health challenges like the uterine fibroids she had surgically removed last year turn medical costs into a serious matter. While Venus joked, she still reiterated her point. “So it is a serious issue. Obviously it’s a fun and funny moment, but it’s an issue that people are dealing with, so it is serious,” she wasn’t exaggerating.

The WTA’s healthcare provider is Aetna Global PPO. Membership tiers depend on rankings and how often players compete. Drop outside the Top 150 in singles or Top 50 in doubles, and you’re an Associate Member. Miss three WTA 250 or bigger events in 12 months, or fall past the Top 500 singles or Top 175 doubles, and the full benefits could vanish. Venus may joke about COBRA, but her health battles have been no laughing matter.

Venus Williams on her health concerns during her career

Although Williams knew that she was suffering from this condition, her doctor never informed her about how this condition was related to the symptoms that she suffered from. During a candid interview with TODAY, she didn’t hold back. “It just got too bad, and I couldn’t handle it. (I started) taking something a lot stronger that was prescription, which is not ideal because it’s hard to train on that or be in your right mind. I’m sharing now because I was outraged that I didn’t know this was possible. I didn’t know what was wrong with me,” she revealed. “No one should have to go through this.”

Venus’s struggle with fibroids stretched back to 2011 and impacted her tennis career more than most fans realized. She shared a vivid moment from the 2016 Wimbledon Championships when she was set to play the women’s doubles final with her sister Serena. But the pain was so intense it nearly sidelined her. In her words, “You know, getting so much in pain that maybe you throw up. Or you can’t get off the ground… I missed practices because of that. Just, you know, hugging the toilet.”

The doubles final was minutes away, and Venus Williams was lying on the locker room floor, hoping the agony would pass. “We had a doubles final to play next, and I was just lying on the floor in the locker room, like, ‘It’s gonna pass. It’s gonna pass.’ And thank God Serena got the doctor. And I was able to get up and eat and start playing, [which was] bad luck for our opponents,” she recalled with both frustration and a hint of humor.

Now, with her WTA page flipping from "inactive" to ready to compete, the 45-year-old legend is back in action. Her comeback at the Citi Open might not have gone perfectly, but she could come back at the Cincinnati Open! Could Venus's renewed spirit and grit shock the tennis world once again?