Why Was Elena Rybakina’s Coach Stefano Vukov Suspended? Everything to Know About His WTA Comeback

Elena Rybakina’s seasons have been picking up, but the Kazakh has been under pressure from her coaching drama for a while now! Finally, earlier this month, the WTA announced that Stefano Vukov was allowed to reenter her team, ending his suspension that began earlier this January! While the ban was in place, the coach still traveled alongside the 2022 Wimbledon star over the last few tournaments, including Grand Slams, which raised major concerns for Elena! But why was he banned from the circuit? Let’s dive into that!

The controversy: why the WTA suspended Stefano Vukov

The coaching saga between Rybakina and Vukov erupted just before the 2024 US Open, ending their partnership amid serious allegations. Inside sources accused Vukov of mental abuse, including shouting and relentless pressure, with a jaw-dropping claim that he told Elena she’d “still be in Russia picking potatoes” without him. The WTA acted fast, imposing a provisional suspension on Vukov in January and issuing a no-contact order while they launched an investigation. By February, the probe was done, the ban stayed firm, and the details spelled trouble.

The plot thickened as more accounts emerged, describing Vukov’s manipulative tactics and relentless pushing of Elena Rybakina “beyond her limits.” WTA CEO Portia Archer revealed the harassment escalated during the 2024 US Open. Even Elena’s mother, Ekaterina, called out Vukov in an email. Archer’s report linked this mental strain to Elena’s physical illnesses, explaining why she withdrew from several events.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 11, 2024 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Despite the turmoil, Vukov remained oddly close—fans spotted him at Miami’s practice courts, and even his father was at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Elena publicly said she was “disappointed” by the ban but maintained he never mistreated her. The twist? She announced their split before last year’s US Open, but said he’d return before the Australian Open. While apart, Elena dealt with health issues, skipped tournaments, and a new face on her team!

How Davide Sanguinetti guided Elena Rybakina through the suspension period

After splitting with Stefano Vukov post-2024 US Open, Rybakina briefly teamed with Goran Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic’s former coach, who aimed to spark her Grand Slam hopes. But in a twist, Vukov unexpectedly returned for 2025, catching Ivanisevic off guard and leading to his exit. By May, with Vukov suspended and under WTA investigation, Rybakina had already found a new coach.

Her fresh partnership with Davide Sanguinetti looked promising. She reached the Abu Dhabi Open semis, losing to Belinda Bencic, and powered into the Qatar Open quarter-finals after defeating Rebecca Sramkova 7-6(1), 6-2. At Abu Dhabi, she said, “We are working with David like just did one week of preparation and actually, Stefano, a little bit and I knew him a little from before. So he was actually available and sometimes, he would speak with Stefano like since they know each other and yeah, we see how it goes. But for now, I’m happy with the way we worked this week.”

Though Vukov stayed suspended and the WTA kept details quiet, Rybakina stayed focused. Months passed with Vukov on the sidelines but not officially part of her team—until now!

Stefano Vukov’s return: cleared to coach and back in Rybakina’s box

On August 8, the WTA made a clear statement to The Athletic, emphasizing their dedication to a “safe and respectful environment for all athletes,” as outlined in their Code of Conduct and Safeguarding Code. They noted that any sanctions are “carefully considered” and “subject to appeal before an independent tribunal.” However, after laying it bare, the statement added, “While case details remain confidential, we can confirm that Mr. Vukov is eligible to receive credentials at WTA events. We will not be commenting further.“

Reports revealed that Stefano Vukov had filed an appeal and entered private arbitration, which wrapped up just before Wimbledon a month ago. After months of off-court drama and tension, the 38-year-old Croatian coach finally got a sigh of relief. Throughout this whirlwind, Elena stayed firmly in Vukov’s corner, standing by him even as the controversy swirled around them both.

Rybakina’s career highlights with Vukov at the helm

Elena Rybakina’s run with Stefano Vukov was nothing short of spectacular. She’s racked up a career record of 372-159, earning over $18 million and holding a strong 71.7% win rate. Her serve? A real weapon, averaging 6.4 to 6.5 aces per match in 2025 and converting 66.0% of break points. The crown jewel, her 2022 Wimbledon win, Kazakhstan’s first, where she defeated Ons Jabeur. Then came an impressive runner-up finish at the 2023 Australian Open that pushed her to a career-best world No. 3.

After a brief coaching hiccup and Vukov’s suspension, Rybakina didn’t miss a beat. She claimed WTA titles in Strasbourg (2025), Brisbane, Abu Dhabi, and Stuttgart (2024), and reached finals in Doha and Miami. She’s consistently taken down Top 10 players along the way. This year, she’s cruising with a 41-16 record, proving she’s a formidable force in 2025.

At the US Open, Rybakina battled through a second-round tiebreaker and is now set to face 2021 champ Emma Raducanu. The buzz? With a familiar coach back in her corner, the big question is: can she keep this momentum rolling?