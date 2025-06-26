Why Was Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova Suspended? Update on Bad Homburg Tournament

The crowd at Bad Homburg buzzes with excitement as Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova take center stage. Swiatek, playing her first grass tournament this season, earned a second-round bye and then beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals. Alexandrova, fresh from a Libema Open semifinal, started strong with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Belinda Bencic. But with so much at stake, we might have to wait a bit longer to see how the story unfolds.

The match began on a high note, with Iga taking the first set 6-4. Then Alexandrova fought back, claiming the second set and leaving fans hanging! Why? According to EdgeAI on X, “Play suspended due to light rain at the Bad Homburg tournament. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Iga Swiatek 4-6, 4-3* (40-40). No play for another 10-20 minutes or so.” Uh oh!

It’s looking tough for Iga. She is pushing hard on grass this season, but it’s not her best surface compared to clay or hard courts. She holds a slim 3-2 lead over Ekaterina Alexandrova in their head-to-head. But The Russian won their last meeting in Miami without dropping serve once. Additionally, Swiatek’s grass record now stands at 16-8 after her recent win, while Ekaterina boasts a strong 34-16, including two grass titles and a 26-7 run since 2022. The Russian’s game suits grass well, while Iga feels less at home, making her the underdog here.

With the match paused, it’s a nail-biter to see who will take the final set and reach the semifinals. Will Iga Swiatek topple the Russian for the fourth time? Only time will tell!