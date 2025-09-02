Will Aryna Sabalenka’s Opponent Marketa Vondrousova Get Paid Less From US Open 2025 After Withdrawing With Injury? Payout Policy Explored

The US Open is in full swing, but the grind of a long season is catching up. After nearly eight months of nonstop tournaments, fatigue is everywhere. Marketa Vondrousova knows it all too well. She was lined up for a blockbuster quarterfinal with top seed Aryna Sabalenka. On paper, it was already an uphill fight. But as it turns out, this battle was never meant to happen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Only hours before her Arthur Ashe appearance, reports confirmed Vondrousova had pulled out. The WTA announced the news, citing a knee injury. Vondrousova released a statement: “I am sorry to announce that I have to withdraw from my quarterfinal match this evening due to a knee injury,” she said. “I tried my best to take the court today, but during the warm-up I felt again my knee, and after consultation with the tournament doctor decided not to risk aggravating the injury.”

Reporters at the practice courts saw it coming. The 26-year-old was seen training earlier in the day, but she suddenly bent over, looking drained or in pain. Her team rushed to her side and carefully led her back to her bench. The moment sparked concern, and hours later, the withdrawal confirmed the worst fears.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Sabalenka, the news is a ticket straight into the semifinals. For fans, it sets up a blockbuster, Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula, a rematch of last year’s US Open final. That’s massive. For Marketa Vondrousova, though, it’s heartbreak. A chance at a Slam run slips away, and so does a full share of prize money.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

US Open prize money rules explained for withdrawing

The 2025 Official Grand Slam Rule Book doesn’t leave much to guesswork when it comes to withdrawals. “A player who withdraws from the Main Draw singles competition prior to his/her first match shall receive 50% of the first-round prize money…” it states. But of course, there are four conditions attached before a player can touch that paycheck.

AD

First, the timing has to be right—it must come after 12 p.m. the day before the main draw begins. Second, the player needs to be in a spot approved by the referee, and the tournament doctor has to verify they’re unfit to compete. Third, they need to have played in a tournament within 21 days before the Slam begins. And lastly, they only get this perk twice per calendar year. No loopholes, no freebies.

Things shift a bit once play gets underway. If a player bows out before the quarterfinals start, they still count as a quarterfinalist on paper. Translation—they don’t lose the round’s status or the prize money attached to it. So how does that apply to Vondrousova?

How much will Marketa Vondrousova earn despite her withdrawal from the quarterfinals?

Well, this year’s US Open (the 139th edition) has record prize money: $5 million for the champion, $2.5 million for the runner-up, $1.26 million for semifinalists, $660,000 for quarterfinalists, and $400,000 for the Round of 16. Since the rules mainly apply to the first round contenders, perhaps she could walk away with the full $660,000.

Vondrousova’s run to the quarterfinals at the 2025 US Open guaranteed her the $660,000 prize money for that stage. But since she withdrew before playing her quarterfinal match, the rules cut her payout in half — treating it the same way as an early-tournament withdrawal.

Thankfully, she still qualifies for that reduced amount because she competed in the warm-up events in Montreal and Cincinnati, which meet the requirement of playing within 21 days of a Slam. Bottom line: Vondrousova doesn’t leave empty-handed — she takes home $330,000 instead of the full $660,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a tough way to see her campaign end. The 2023 Wimbledon champion was staging a comeback at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Ranked World No. 60 after shoulder struggles this season, she still impressed! Taking out No. 7 Jasmine Paolini in the third round and No. 9 Elena Rybakina in the fourth.

Now, the focus shifts to rest and recovery before the next fight. But what’s your take on this situation? Share it below and keep up with every twist of the 2025 US Open on our Live Blog!