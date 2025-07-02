Wimbledon Lucky Loser Reveals Housing Struggle After Surprise Second-Round Win

Dreams are coming true at Wimbledon this time around! After shocking exits from top 10 seeds like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula on Days 1 and 2, Day 3 brought some heartwarming moments. Solana Sierra, who had a rough start and only made it back as a lucky loser, is stealing the spotlight. Ranked No. 101, she became the first Argentine female tennis player to win at a Grand Slam in over a year on Monday. She beat Australian Olivia Gadecki (103) 6-2, 7-6 (8) on her Wimbledon debut. Now, with another shock upset under her belt, she’s revealing a touching tale!

On Wednesday, Katie Boulter, British No. 2, had a tough day on Court No. 1, despite a spirited first-set comeback that had fans buzzing. She fought back from 2-5 down to clinch the set 7-6 in a tie-break. But Sierra flipped the script entirely. She capitalized on Boulter’s whopping 14 double faults and 36 unforced errors, storming back to win 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 . Talk about a plot twist!

In her post-match interview, an ecstatic Sierra shared her unique housing dilemma: “I mean, I lost in the third round of qualies, so we already changed three times the apartment, and now we’re going to change again. Because I win! But like we said, it’s a good problem.” She and her mom are on the move again because of her incredible run!

AD

Sierra couldn’t hide her joy, adding, “It feels amazing. I knew it was a really tough match, Katie is an amazing player, so I just tried to focus on myself and enjoy this moment. It’s a dream to play here.” For Boulter, it’s back to the drawing board after a performance she’ll surely rue, but for Sierra, the sky’s the limit! Can she pull off another upset? Only time will tell!