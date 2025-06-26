Wimbledon Raises Worry as Coco Gauff, Aryana Sabalenka and Others Final Seeding Releases

It’s almost time for Wimbledon! The Centre Court is prepped and ready to host the players’ magic for the third Grand Slam of the year. Last year was a rollercoaster for the WTA as Barbora Krejcikova took down Jasmine Paolini in the final to claim her first singles title here! But this season’s competition is fierce, and the lineup? Well, fans can’t help but notice something off about it!

The tournament officially starts Monday, June 30, 2025 — just four days away! The official Instagram account just dropped the top 10 seeds gearing up to play, and it’s a feisty lineup. It includes Aryna Sabalenka (1), Coco Gauff (2, USA), Jessica Pegula (3, USA), Jasmine Paolini (4, ITA), Qinwen Zheng (5, CHN), Madison Keys (6, USA), Mirra Andreeva (7), Iga Swiatek (8, POL), Paula Badosa (9, ESP), and Emma Navarro (10, USA).

Fans were quick to spot something curious among the names and posters. One user wrote, “NONE OF THE TOP 10 HAS WON WIMBLEDON? NOT EVEN ONE? Jeez, haha that will be hard to predict.” Yikes! And it seems true. None of the top 10 seeds this year have previously lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish. This sets the stage for a truly unpredictable championship, with all contenders chasing their maiden Wimbledon singles title.

Looking at their best runs, Sabalenka reached the semifinals twice, while Gauff and Keys made it to the quarterfinals. Paolini had a remarkable final run in 2024, noted by a fan: “Unbelievable that, within the first 10 seedings, no one has won Wimbledon and only one has reached the final – the amazing @jasmine_paolini 😍 Forza Jas!! 🇮🇹” Navarro also reached the quarterfinals in 2024. The others — Pegula, Zheng, Andreeva, Swiatek, and Badosa — have found Wimbledon tougher, with best results ranging from the fourth round to earlier exits.

Another fan summed it up: “Top 10 Seeds But No one will Defend their title.” The 2022 champion Elena Rybakina (11, KAZ) and the 2024 defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (17, CZE) are seeded outside the top 10, making it a tough call. Even the 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova comes in unseeded at No. 73, fresh off her Berlin Open win.

It’s tricky this time around. Coco Gauff won the French Open, and many hope she can continue Serena Williams’ legacy of winning in Paris and London like in 2015. But grass isn’t the 21-year-old’s strongest suit. Fans have plenty of opinions on who should take the crown this year!

Fans make their pick for who’s taking Wimbledon this year

Seeing the lineup, one fan wrote, “Weird how the 10 top seeds have never won. The best is a finalist,” speaking of Jasmine Paolini. The Italian’s path to the 2024 Wimbledon final was historic, especially since she had never won a main-draw match at the All England Club before that year. Along the way, she defeated Madison Keys in the fourth round and Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals. Her semifinal against Donna Vekic was a grueling three-setter lasting 2 hours and 51 minutes—the longest women’s semifinal in Wimbledon history. Another fan echoed this, saying, “Crazy to think out of the top 10 women only Paolini made it to the final and was runner up, none else ever won it.”

One user couldn’t help but point out how close the only champion of the tournament isn’t in the top 10: “Not seeing Rybakina in this line up is so offfff!” Elena Rybakina dropped out of the top 10 in April after missing defending her 500 ranking points from the 2024 Stuttgart Open. She chose to play in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers for Kazakhstan instead. As a result, she fell from No. 10 to No. 11—the first time outside the top 10 since January 2023.

Another fan was ecstatic to see the American presence: “With 4 Americans in the top 10 I’m hopeful one of them will win! Go Coco, Go Madi, Go Jessie, Go Emma!” Could this be another breakthrough for the US players? At the 2025 French Open, five American WTA players reached the fourth round: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, and Hailey Baptiste. Maybe Wimbledon will see a similar surge.

Looking at their Wimbledon records, Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova have gone the furthest among these five, both reaching quarterfinals—Keys in 2015 and 2023, Anisimova in 2022. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula has reached the quarterfinals, while Hailey Baptiste’s best run has been through qualifying. But the 2025 second seed, Coco Gauff, hasn’t made it past the fourth round before.

One fan took a playful jab, writing, “Funny to see Badosa, Navarro in the top 10. Rybakina needs to get back to that Top 10, that top 10 is hurting without her.” Despite injury setbacks in 2025, Paula Badosa and Emma Navarro have stayed in the top 10 thanks to strong performances when healthy.

Badosa’s season has been hampered by a persistent back injury, causing withdrawals from events like the Madrid Open and a recent retirement in Berlin. But her Australian Open semifinal run boosted her ranking. Navarro, despite a first-round French Open exit, won a WTA 500 title at the Merida Open and reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, securing key points for her top 10 spot. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina has had a tough time.

Though she won the Strasbourg Open, Rybakina exited in the fourth round in Paris. Still, she showed promise on grass, reaching the quarterfinals at Queen’s Club and Berlin. Will she bounce back and go further at SW19? Only time will tell. One thing is clear: the 138th edition of Wimbledon is already shaping up to be an exciting one!