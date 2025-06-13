WTA Pro Secretly Uncovers the Secret Behind Coco Gauff’s On-Court Toughness

Coco Gauff took the world by storm! Taking away the French Open title against Aryna Sabalenka certainly was one way to prove her dominance! After years of being in the spotlight, Coco has certainly made a name for herself, and this time she proved it further on the Parisian clay! But playing Sabalenka is no easy task although she’s proved it before give their H2H. what’s her secret? Well, Daria Saville might know!

Speaking on the Australian Open TV on June 12, WTA pro opened up about the iconic moment Gauff made history at Roland Garros. She took down Sabalenka with grit and durability to topple the World No.1 in three sets (6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4) and win her first French Open title. While speaking on the match, on how Sabalenka begins to panic on the court, giving Coco the edge to take control, Daria points out her biggest strength as a competitor.

Agreeing with Luke Saville, who noted that “Coco is probably the best mover in the game and she was making a lot of balls, hustling, and making Sabalenka play the extra ball.” She added, “That is Coco’s strength. She never beats herself. I’ve actually never played against Coco but just from watching…yeah, she makes people make those unforced errors.” Even Sabalenka agrees.

via Imago Image Credits: Coco Gauff/Instagram

Although the Belarusian stirred some initial buzz by downplaying Coco Gauff’s strength on the court. But she quickly set the record straight, admitting she was more disappointed in herself for the errors she made. Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, Sabalenka reflected on a tough day, giving credit where it was due. “Yesterday was a tough one. Coco handled the conditions much better than I did and fully deserved the win,” she wrote. “She was the better player yesterday, and I want to give her the credit she earned.”

The match stats tell the story: Sabalenka was broken nine times during the match, winning just 48 percent of her first-serve points. She also racked up a staggering 70 unforced errors, 39 of which came from her backhand. Ouch. But Aryna Sabalenka kept it real and honest with her fans. “You all know me… I’m always going to be honest and human in how I process these moments,” she wrote. “I made over 70 unforced errors, so I can’t pretend it was a great day for me.”

Still, she balanced the tough self-assessment with respect for Gauff’s performance. “Both things can be true… I didn’t play my best, and Coco stepped up and played with poise and purpose.” It’s a classy, candid take from the top player in the world—owning her flaws while applauding her opponent’s rise to the occasion. Not to mention, while Gauff won the match, she admitted to facing a tougher opponent than Aryna on the court!

Coco Gauff opens up about how she overcame her biggest battle

This wasn’t the American’s first time at a Roland Garros final. She first reached the final in 2022 but lost to Iga Swiatek, who then dominated the tournament for the next two years. That loss wasn’t just about the opponent on the court—it was a battle within herself. “I was doubting myself, wondering if I would ever be able to circumnavigate it, especially my mentality going into that match. I was crying before that final and I was so nervous. I was like, if I can’t handle this, how am I going to handle it again?” she admitted. But this time around, she says she felt ready to face the challenge head-on.

For Gauff, 2025 was all about finishing her “unfinished business.” In a recent chat with Nikki Ogunnaike on Nice Talk, she opened up about how she struggled after that 2022 final. “Honestly, after that 2022 final, I had no idea how to access these tools. I didn’t know how to center myself. I didn’t know how to meditate, didn’t know how to look at the positive side of things. So, I really sat in that disappointment for months maybe up to a year, honestly, just sitting in that disappointment in myself.” It was a tough phase, but crucial for her growth.

With time, Gauff realized she couldn’t let that disappointment define her. “I can’t sit in this if I want to accomplish my dreams, and I can’t be my biggest opponent first.” She learned to control her own narrative instead of letting it control her. “I realized it should be the opposite,” she said, and started welcoming more joy into her life—friends, family, trips, concerts. “The more I did that, the more I found happiness on the court,” she admitted.

Now, as she heads into the grass-court season, the big question is: will Coco Gauff rise above her nerves and finally clinch her first grass-court title? What do you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!