WTA Star Finally at Peace as She Announces Retirement at the US Open: ‘Suffering Over’

The US Open is the last slam of the year, but it also marks the end of Caroline Garcia’s professional tennis journey. The French player announced her retirement earlier this year, right before the French Open. She confirmed she would say farewell to tennis after the US Open. Fans were sad to hear the news but hoped for a memorable sendoff. Now, after finishing her opening match against Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova, things didn’t quite go Garcia’s way, but she isn’t too upset.

On Monday, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, Garcia gave her all in her final court battle. The match went to three sets, ending in a loss for her: 4-6, 6-4, 3-6. But for the Frenchwoman, the amazing crowd and the electric atmosphere were exactly the farewell she wanted.

Speaking during her post-match farewell ceremony, Caroline Garcia, a former World No. 4, said, “Thank you so much for everyone for being here for my last match. It means a lot… All the support. Thank you to USTA for giving me a little something. It’s very special obviously.” She added, “Tennis brought me so much. Some great emotions, some tough ones. It shaped me to become the person I am today. I grew a lot. Especially the last years. I’m very at peace with my decision to say goodbye to tennis at competition level… suffering over there, I cannot handle it anymore. It’s too much. I love the game. I’m very proud to be able to say that. 12 months ago that wasn’t the case anymore. So I’m very proud of this last season and leaving it the way I do and with my career.”

With this match, Caroline Garcia made her final pro appearance in 2025 at age 31. She closes out a stellar career with 11 singles titles and eight doubles titles. She climbed as high as No. 4 in singles and No. 2 in doubles on the WTA rankings. She also captured the WTA Finals title in 2022.